    Report: Neymar Asked Barcelona Players, 'Would You Take Me Back?'

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Neymar Jr of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RSC Anderlecht at Parc des Princes on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Neymar reportedly asked his former Barcelona team-mates "would you take me back?" while visiting the club recently.

    According to Sport's Joaquim Piera, the Brazilian "surprised" the Blaugrana stars at the club's training ground and asked the question with an "ironic smile."

    Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee in the summer, but according to Piera, he is "not happy" in the French capital.

                                              

