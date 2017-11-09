Report: Neymar Asked Barcelona Players, 'Would You Take Me Back?'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly asked his former Barcelona team-mates "would you take me back?" while visiting the club recently.

According to Sport's Joaquim Piera, the Brazilian "surprised" the Blaugrana stars at the club's training ground and asked the question with an "ironic smile."

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee in the summer, but according to Piera, he is "not happy" in the French capital.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.