    Greg Hardy to Dana White About UFC: 'Keep an Eye on Me'

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Greg Hardy #76 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the start of their game against the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy has told UFC president Dana White that he will "eventually" want to sign him after Hardy won his MMA debut with a 32-second knockout.

    Hardy urged White to "keep an eye on me" in an interview with TMZ, adding "cause you're gonna want me in the UFC eventually."

                                                

