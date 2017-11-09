Greg Hardy to Dana White About UFC: 'Keep an Eye on Me'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy has told UFC president Dana White that he will "eventually" want to sign him after Hardy won his MMA debut with a 32-second knockout.

Hardy urged White to "keep an eye on me" in an interview with TMZ, adding "cause you're gonna want me in the UFC eventually."

