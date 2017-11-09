Jack Wilshere Could Reportedly Leave Arsenal in January over England Fears

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reportedly "fears" he may have to leave Arsenal in January if he's to earn the game time he needs to secure a place in England's squad for the 2018 World Cup.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, it is "hugely important" to the midfielder to resume his Three Lions career, and he is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham United, Swansea City and Real Betis ahead of the winter transfer window.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger spoke about the 25-year-old earlier in the month and expressed his belief Wilshere could play for England, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

However, Wilshere was overlooked by manager Gareth Southgate, even after the likes of Harry Winks and Jordan Henderson withdrew from the squad, as Jack Cork and Jake Livermore were instead called up to replace them.

The midfielder has returned to fitness after breaking his leg while on loan with Bournemouth last season, but he has only started five matches this season, all of which have come in the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Wilshere has impressed in that time and shown flashes of the brilliance he's long been capable of, but Wenger has been reluctant to rush him back into action, and in the Premier League he has been restricted to two late substitute appearances.

As such, football writer Jack Lang and Bleacher Report's James McNicholas were surprised by Wenger's comments in regards to England:

The Frenchman has probably been wise to exercise some caution in reintegrating Wilshere back into the team given his injury record, and Southgate's reluctance to call on him at this stage as a result of that is also understandable.

Wilshere is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, but Wenger has spoken of his plan to decide the player's future in December, ahead of the transfer window.

If the Gunners are prepared to offer him a new deal it's a clear indication of their intent to use him more frequently, if they haven't started doing so already.

If they don't, moving on in January will not only allow Arsenal to recoup something on him before the summer, it will also give him the chance to gain the minutes he needs ahead of the World Cup.