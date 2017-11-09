All 30 NBA Teams Make Their Pitch to Sign LeBron James

0 of 30

Arthur Mola/Associated Press

In eight months, LeBron James has the opportunity to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent. Declining his player option is a no-brainer financially, as it would give James a chance to secure more guaranteed money, be it from the Cavs or a new team.

It seems clear that LeBron will use next summer as an opportunity to re-evaluate his fit in Cleveland, and rumors have swirled for the better part of the last year that another departure is more likely than not.

If and when James hits the open market, every team in the league will be knocking down his agent's door for an interview. Here are arguments from Cleveland and from the 29 NBA teams hoping to persuade LeBron to take his talents to their city.