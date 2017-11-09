Lonzo Ball Says Shooting Struggles 'In My Head'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball's struggles continued Wednesday night as he managed nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three, in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

But according to the No. 2 overall pick, there's nothing mechanically wrong with his jump shot. Rather, he asserted the woes afflicting him have been mental rather than physical.

"It's in my head to be honest," Ball told ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman after the loss. "I know I can shoot the ball."

History suggests he's right.

During his lone season at UCLA, Ball shot 55.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three. He also converted a staggering 78.9 percent of his attempts at the rim, according to Hoop-Math.com.

However, Ball's first 11 NBA games have produced splits that are unrecognizable by comparison.

Following Wednesday's loss, Ball is shooting 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three. He's also converting a league-worst 34.4 percent of his shots in the paint, per Second Spectrum (via ESPN Stats & Info).

The last few outings have represented a particular slog.

Dating back to his scoreless effort against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2, Ball has scored 24 points on 10-of-45 shooting (2-of-17 from three) over his last four games.

As a result, the Lakers now own a better offensive rating (100.5) with Ball on the bench compared to when he's on the floor running the offense (98.6).

Ball will try to course correct Thursday when the Lakers head to Capital One Arena for their second meeting of the season with the Washington Wizards.

In their first tilt, a 102-99 Lakers win, Ball was held to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

