    Stephen Curry, Warriors Rout Timberwolves for 5th Straight Win

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 8: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 8, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors moved into early pole position in the Western Conference with a 125-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.    

    Golden State improved to 9-3 with its fifth straight win and snapped 7-4 Minnesota's five-game winning streak in the process. It relied on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson after it announced Kevin Durant was out with a left thigh contusion, and the Splash Brothers delivered.

    Thompson scored a game-high 28 points with six three-pointers, while Curry challenged for a triple-double with 22 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo: Shooting Struggles 'In My Head'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Leads Celtics to 10th Straight Win

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Woj: Randle 'Unlikely' to Have Future with Lakers

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ, PG and Donovan Each Fined $15K for Criticizing Refs

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report