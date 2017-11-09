Stephen Curry, Warriors Rout Timberwolves for 5th Straight Win

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors moved into early pole position in the Western Conference with a 125-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Golden State improved to 9-3 with its fifth straight win and snapped 7-4 Minnesota's five-game winning streak in the process. It relied on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson after it announced Kevin Durant was out with a left thigh contusion, and the Splash Brothers delivered.

Thompson scored a game-high 28 points with six three-pointers, while Curry challenged for a triple-double with 22 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

