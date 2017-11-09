    College Football Odds Week 11: Picks, Spread Predictions for Top 25 Games

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Adams #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks a tackle attempt by Cameron Glenn #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium on November 4, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Wake Forest 48-37. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Week 11 could make the College Football Playoff picture clearer, or it could make it a muddled mess to set up all sorts of chaos in the coming weeks. 

    Six of the Top 10 teams in the playoff rankings will face off on Saturday. Georgia, the top program in the first two rankings, is looking for a quality win over Auburn. Oklahoma and TCU will battle it out for Big 12 supremacy, while Notre Dame and Miami (FL) are both looking to make a statement in the latest chapter of their rivalry. 

    Here's a further look at the odds for the three big games of the weekend, and the rest of the contests involving Top 25 teams. 

                        

    No. 1 Georgia (-1) at No. 10 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET)

    After thriving in the role of SEC East bully for their last five games, the Georgia Bulldogs take on some actual competition in the form of the No. 10 Auburn Tigers in Week 11. 

    Not only is Saturday's trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium a test for the Bulldogs, it's probably their final tune-up against a quality football team ahead of the SEC Championship. No offence to Kentucky and Georgia Tech, but they don't exactly strike fear in anyone. 

    John Raoux/Associated Press

    In its last game against an SEC West foe, Georgia shut down the Mississippi State offense in a 17-3 victory at Sanford Stadium. However, in their last showdown on the road with a ranked foe, the Bulldogs eked out a victory over Notre Dame. 

    Auburn has the best opportunity of any of the teams outside the Top Four in the playoff rankings to qualify for a national semifinal game. The Tigers have Georgia at home on Saturday and No. 2 Alabama visits in two weeks. In addition to those two games, the Tigers could make the SEC Championship Game and earn a second win over Georgia. 

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Nate Craig-Myers #3 of the Auburn Tigers catches a pass in warmups at Kyle Field on November 4, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    If you compare common opponents to try to get a feel for the game, both Georgia and Auburn delivered shellackings to Missouri and handled Mississippi State with relative ease. 

    Georgia has been dominant in the series of late, winning 11 of the last 15 contests, but the games have been close in recent memory with three of the last four meetings being decided by one possession. 

    Based on all those factors, the odds should be in Georgia's favor more, but it's only a one-point favorite. 

    Prediction: Georgia 16, Auburn 13

                      

    No. 3 Notre Dame (-3) at No. 7 Miami (FL) (8 p.m. ET) 

    Notre Dame doesn't need to prove to anyone it's for real after wins over USC and NC State. After Week 10's victory over Virginia Tech, Miami (FL) enters Saturday night not having to silence any critics either.

    Saturday's clash of rivals in south Florida will be a good ol' fashioned Top 10 showdown between two of the best teams in the nation. 

    The Fighting Irish have benefited from the comforts of home in four of their last five games. Their three road trips in 2017 haven't been threatening by any stretch of the imagination. Brian Kelly's team knocked off Boston College and North Carolina as well as a Michigan State team that was still weeks away from challenging in the Big Ten. 

    SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Notre Dame Fighting Irish players react on the sideline during a game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 49-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Loca
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Running back Josh Adams will try to break into the Heisman Trophy conversation for good on Saturday night. The junior only picked up 56 yards against Michigan State and 53 in the loss to Georgia, but he improved with 393 combined yards in the victories over USC and NC State. 

    While Notre Dame boasts a star in Adams, Miami has its own big-name weapon on offense in Malik Rosier, who threw for 202 yards and ran for 84 more against Virginia Tech. 

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Malik Rosier #12 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Miami is the underdog given Notre Dame's resume and the one quality win that belongs to the Hurricanes from a week ago. 

    If you think the Irish are going to march into Miami and blow out the Hurricanes, you're wrong. The Hurricanes have been involved in four one-possession games, all of which they won. 

    Prediction: Miami 24, Notre Dame 19

                      

    No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (-7) (8 p.m. ET)

    The league that usually hates defense in big games hands us a de-facto elimination game when it comes to the College Football Playoff in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. 

    One week after thrashing Oklahoma State for 598 passing yards in a 62-52 victory, Baker Mayfield will get another chance to cement his Heisman status as well as keep Oklahoma within reach of the Top Four. 

    STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 62-52. (Photo by
    Brett Deering/Getty Images

    The Sooners have failed to score at least 30 points just once this season, while TCU's defense has given up 20 points in the last four games. 

    On the other side of the coin, the Horned Frogs have put up no fewer than 24 points in each of their eight victories. Oklahoma's defense has been more susceptible to conceding points, as it hasn't held an opposing offense to single digits since Week 1 against UTEP. 

    If Mayfield has his way with the TCU defense, we'll see yet another Big 12 shootout. The only hesitations with picking Oklahoma are the way TCU's defense has played and the fact that the Sooners have already lost at home to Iowa State back on October 7. 

    Prediction: Oklahoma 45, TCU 34

                     

    Remaining Top 25 Predictions

    Friday, November 10

    No. 9 Washington (-8) 37, Stanford 27

    Saturday, November 11

    No. 2 Alabama (-14.5) 35, No. 16 Mississippi State 17

    No. 4 Clemson (-18) 48, Florida State 10

    No. 8 Wisconsin 21, No. 20 Iowa (+13.5) 17

    No. 11 USC (-10.5) 45, Colorado 13

    No. 13 Ohio State 34, No. 12 Michigan State (+15.5) 20

    No. 14 Penn State (-28) 56, Rutgers 10

    No. 15 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Iowa State (+6) 21

    No. 17 Virginia Tech (-1.5) 21, Georgia Tech 16

    No. 18 UCF (-37) 45, UConn (+37) 10

    No. 19 Washington State (-1.5) 42, Utah 35

    No. 23 NC State (-3) 26, Boston College 10

    No. 24 LSU (-16.5) 37, Arkansas 10

    No. 25 Northwestern (-5) 21, Purdue 9

                 

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

    All odds via Oddsshark.com

    All statistics obtained from ESPN.com

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Top 4 Unchanged in Latest CFP Rankings

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Predictions for Every Week 11 CFB Game

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Paul Chryst: CFP Rankings 'Rob the Kids of the Moment'

      Mitch Sherman
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest CFP Predictions After New Rankings

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report