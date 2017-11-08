MLB Trade Rumors: Athletics Interested in Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics reportedly have their eye on multiple Miami Marlins outfielders.

On Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Athletics are interested in a potential trade for either Marcell Ozuna or Christian Yelich. Slusser explained "Oakland will have money to spend after trading many of its higher-priced players in July" and with Billy Butler no longer under contract.

The team isn't looking to move any of its "core young major-leaguers, apart from designated hitter-corner infielder Ryon Healy" although it would possibly trade some minor leaguers.

