    MLB Trade Rumors: Athletics Interested in Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich reacts after a called third strike from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Oakland Athletics reportedly have their eye on multiple Miami Marlins outfielders.

    On Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Athletics are interested in a potential trade for either Marcell Ozuna or Christian Yelich. Slusser explained "Oakland will have money to spend after trading many of its higher-priced players in July" and with Billy Butler no longer under contract.

    The team isn't looking to move any of its "core young major-leaguers, apart from designated hitter-corner infielder Ryon Healy" although it would possibly trade some minor leaguers.

                

