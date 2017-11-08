Kristaps Porzingis Says Elbow Injury Could Require Offseason Surgery

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis revealed Wednesday that his monster start to the 2017-18 NBA season has come despite dealing with an elbow injury that may require offseason surgery.

"When I hit it again, it just swells up, and it's sensitive, and I can't stretch my arm," Porzingis told reporters of the injury. "It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It's always, I have to get the swelling down, and then I'll be fine again. But I think once the season's over. I might have to do something about it. I just can't keep going like this every year."

Porzingis, 22, was ruled out of Wednesday's road matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center with elbow and ankle injuries.

