    Kristaps Porzingis Says Elbow Injury Could Require Offseason Surgery

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk (1) to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. The Knicks won 118-113. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis revealed Wednesday that his monster start to the 2017-18 NBA season has come despite dealing with an elbow injury that may require offseason surgery.    

    "When I hit it again, it just swells up, and it's sensitive, and I can't stretch my arm," Porzingis told reporters of the injury. "It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It's always, I have to get the swelling down, and then I'll be fine again. But I think once the season's over. I might have to do something about it. I just can't keep going like this every year."

    Porzingis, 22, was ruled out of Wednesday's road matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center with elbow and ankle injuries. 

