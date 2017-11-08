WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8

2 of 4

Kairi Sane looked to score a big win before she heads to Houston for TakeOver: War Games and an opportunity to become the new NXT women's champion. To do so, she would have to defeat Billie Kay, who was accompanied by one of Sane's opponents at TakeOver, Peyton Royce.

Sane frustrated Kay early, but a well-timed bit of interference from Royce turned the tide in the favor of the Aussie.

She trapped Sane in the torture rack at one point but was unable to capitalize. Sane fought back into the match, leveled Royce to prevent her from interfering again and delivered her In-Sane Elbow for the pinfall victory.

Result

Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay

Grade

B

Analysis

The match was nothing special, but as a story, it gave fans a taste of what Sane and the rest of Royce's opponents at TakeOver will have to deal with. In that case, it will be Kay who interferes on behalf of her partner, but in any case, it is still a numbers disadvantage for everyone else in the match.

That will be the narrative of the match come November 18 and key to the outcome.

Either the new champion overcomes the odds or Royce cheats her way to the first title of her young career.