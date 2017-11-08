Royals Manager Ned Yost Reportedly Breaks Pelvis After Falling from Tree

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reportedly suffered a broken pelvis and was hospitalized.

According to a Wednesday story from Ari Gilberg of the New York Daily News, multiple reports noted the team confirmed the injury. It happened after he fell from a tree while working on a stand, although he is expected to fully recover.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Yost will be ready for the 2018 campaign, per Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. Dodd also noted club officials are "hopeful" Yost can make the trip to the winter meetings in December.

Yost managed the Royals in each of the last eight seasons. While they missed the playoffs in 2017 with an 80-82 record, he led them to two straight World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Kansas City won the 2015 Fall Classic in five games over the New York Mets.