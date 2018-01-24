Al Horford Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Head Injury

Alec Nathan
January 24, 2018

Boston Celtics center Al Horford will miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a head injury.

According to Celtics announcer Sean Grande, he will miss the contest for "observation."

Horford previously entered the concussion protocol, which forced him to miss two games, and nursed a knee injury that knocked him out of a Jan. 6 showdown against the Brooklyn Nets.

But besides those two knocks, Horford has otherwise been healthy for a surging Celtics side.

In 44 appearances to date, Horford has averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 51.3 percent shooting from the field, including 43.5 percent from three.

With Horford banged up again, the Celtics should pivot to the burly Aron Baynes as their primary center until the 31-year-old is back at full strength.

