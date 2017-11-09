NFL Picks Week 10: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

Rob Carr/Getty Images

With NFL Week 10 on the horizon, we look toward who we should wager our hard-earned money on.

Rather than using your own intuition, why not see what the experts have to say?

For this, we will look at Jamey Eisenberg from CBS Sports, Jeff Ratcliffe from Pro Football Focus and Patrick Schmidt from Fansided.

Week 10 will kick off with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Here's a look at the latest spreads as of Wednesday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET, courtesy of OddsShark.com. All expert picks are straight up and listed over at NFLPickWatch.com.

Matchups

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Eisenberg: SEA

Ratcliffe: SEA

Schmidt: SEA

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Buffalo Bills

Eisenberg: BUF

Ratcliffe: NO

Schmidt: NO

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-6)

Eisenberg: CHI

Ratcliffe: CHI

Schmidt: CHI

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-13)

Eisenberg: DET

Ratcliffe: DET

Schmidt: DET

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Indianapolis Colts

Eisenberg: PIT

Ratcliffe: PIT

Schmidt: PIT

New York Jets (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eisenberg: NYJ

Ratcliffe: NYJ

Schmidt: NYJ

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-5)

Eisenberg: TEN

Ratcliffe: TEN

Schmidt: TEN

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Washington Redskins

Eisenberg: MIN

Ratcliffe: MIN

Schmidt: WAS

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Eisenberg: LAR

Ratcliffe: LAR

Schmidt: LAR

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Eisenberg: DAL

Ratcliffe: ATL

Schmidt: DAL

New York Giants (-1) at San Francisco 49ers

Eisenberg: NYG

Ratcliffe: NYG

Schmidt: NYG

New England Patriots (-7.5) at Denver Broncos

Eisenberg: NE

Ratcliffe: NE

Schmidt: NE

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-7)

Eisenberg: CAR

Ratcliffe: CAR

Schmidt: CAR

Of the 14 games slated for Week 10, the experts agree unanimously on 10 of them, with perhaps the most intriguing one being the Giants at the 49ers.

Let's face it, both teams stink. Combined, they have one win courtesy of the Giants victory over the Denver Broncos. On the road, the Giants are one-point favorites against a winless 49ers squad.

If you told me that would be the case at the beginning of the year, I'd have thought you were crazy.

But here we are.

To me, this is clearly a lack of trust in 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and perhaps a vote of confidence in a Giants defense that will have cornerback Janoris Jenkins back this week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Giants are my choice here as well, but with how poor both teams are, it's a little surprising to see the Giants picked across the board.

With that said, a game that makes a world of sense for a unanimous pick is the Patriots over the Broncos.

Arguably, 7.5 isn't enough here. The Broncos run defense and pass rush are good, yes, but their secondary isn't what its traditionally been, and the Patriots defense has stepped it up, surrendering only 12.3 points per game over their last three games.

With the Broncos sporting Brock Osweiler at quarterback, it's hard to see them scoring double-digit points here. Osweiler will have multiple turnovers, and the Broncos quarterback carousel will continue to spin round and round.

Of the 10 unanimous choices, this makes the most sense. Take the Patriots and don't look back.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.