    NFL Picks Week 10: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

    Richard JanvrinFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 5: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks off the field after throwing an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    With NFL Week 10 on the horizon, we look toward who we should wager our hard-earned money on.

    Rather than using your own intuition, why not see what the experts have to say?

    For this, we will look at Jamey Eisenberg from CBS Sports, Jeff Ratcliffe from Pro Football Focus and Patrick Schmidt from Fansided.

    Week 10 will kick off with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

    Here's a look at the latest spreads as of Wednesday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET, courtesy of OddsShark.com. All expert picks are straight up and listed over at NFLPickWatch.com.

                 

    Matchups

    Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

    Eisenberg: SEA

    Ratcliffe: SEA

    Schmidt: SEA

    New Orleans Saints (-3) at Buffalo Bills

    Eisenberg: BUF

    Ratcliffe: NO

    Schmidt: NO

    Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-6)

    Eisenberg: CHI

    Ratcliffe: CHI

    Schmidt: CHI

    Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-13)

    Eisenberg: DET

    Ratcliffe: DET

    Schmidt: DET

    Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Indianapolis Colts

    Eisenberg: PIT

    Ratcliffe: PIT

    Schmidt: PIT

    New York Jets (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

    Eisenberg: NYJ

    Ratcliffe: NYJ

    Schmidt: NYJ

    Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-5)

    Eisenberg: TEN

    Ratcliffe: TEN

    Schmidt: TEN

    Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Washington Redskins

    Eisenberg: MIN

    Ratcliffe: MIN

    Schmidt: WAS

    Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

    Eisenberg: LAR

    Ratcliffe: LAR

    Schmidt: LAR

    Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

    Eisenberg: DAL

    Ratcliffe: ATL

    Schmidt: DAL

    New York Giants (-1) at San Francisco 49ers

    Eisenberg: NYG

    Ratcliffe: NYG

    Schmidt: NYG

    New England Patriots (-7.5) at Denver Broncos

    Eisenberg: NE

    Ratcliffe: NE

    Schmidt: NE

    Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-7)

    Eisenberg: CAR

    Ratcliffe: CAR

    Schmidt: CAR

    SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Of the 14 games slated for Week 10, the experts agree unanimously on 10 of them, with perhaps the most intriguing one being the Giants at the 49ers.

    Let's face it, both teams stink. Combined, they have one win courtesy of the Giants victory over the Denver Broncos. On the road, the Giants are one-point favorites against a winless 49ers squad.

    If you told me that would be the case at the beginning of the year, I'd have thought you were crazy.

    But here we are.

    To me, this is clearly a lack of trust in 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and perhaps a vote of confidence in a Giants defense that will have cornerback Janoris Jenkins back this week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    The Giants are my choice here as well, but with how poor both teams are, it's a little surprising to see the Giants picked across the board.

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots exits the field after the Patriots 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    With that said, a game that makes a world of sense for a unanimous pick is the Patriots over the Broncos.

    Arguably, 7.5 isn't enough here. The Broncos run defense and pass rush are good, yes, but their secondary isn't what its traditionally been, and the Patriots defense has stepped it up, surrendering only 12.3 points per game over their last three games.

    With the Broncos sporting Brock Osweiler at quarterback, it's hard to see them scoring double-digit points here. Osweiler will have multiple turnovers, and the Broncos quarterback carousel will continue to spin round and round.

    Of the 10 unanimous choices, this makes the most sense. Take the Patriots and don't look back.

              

    Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.

