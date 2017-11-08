Warren Moon Says Colin Kaepernick Killed NFL Career with Collusion Lawsuit

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon believes Colin Kaepernick has destroyed his NFL career by filing a lawsuit against the league for collusion.

"If he was gonna file a lawsuit, he maybe should've waited 'til this season was over if he did want to play this year," Moon told TMZ Sports. "Because it was almost like, does he really wanna play if he's gonna go and sue the league and then also try to get signed by a football team. The two just don't seem to mix."

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL owners last month for collusion since the quarterback has been unable to receive a contract offer from teams since becoming a free agent in March.

ESPN's Jim Trotter reported Tuesday (via ESPN.com) that Kaepernick has received an invitation from the NFL for a one-on-one meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, said their camp responded to the invite immediately but wanted a mediator present because of the grievance filed against the owners.

"A mediator would ensure that the discussions were productive and confidential and not used as a public relations stunt or prop by the league," Geragos said. "Colin’s proposal was rejected.”

Goodell and five different NFL team owners are among those who will be deposed as part of the grievance filed by Kaepernick.



Kaepernick spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16. He started 11 games last season, throwing 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in 331 pass attempts.