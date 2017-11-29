    Kristaps Porzingis Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Heat; X-Rays Negative

    Scott Polacek
November 29, 2017

    The New York Knicks announced star Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with an ankle injury. 

    Earlier in the game, the team said he suffered a sprained ankle and X-rays were negative.

    Porzingis dealt with ankle and elbow injuries earlier this season and played just 66 games in 2016-17, but the Knicks need him on the floor if they hope to realistically contend for a playoff spot.

    He has assumed the team's role of go-to playmaker now that Carmelo Anthony is gone and has responded with 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He improved his scoring from 14.3 points a night as a rookie to 18.1 points a night last season and has continued his ascension as a top-notch scorer in year three.

    Porzingis' ability to hit from deep and score from inside makes him a matchup nightmare at 7'3", but the Knicks will have to turn elsewhere until he is ready to return.

    Look for the combination of Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn to assume more of the rebounding role, while Michael Beasley can serve as a versatile forward in the rotation.

