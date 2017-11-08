Red Sox Prospect Daniel Flores Dies at Age 17 After Complications from Cancer

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that 17-year-old prospect Daniel Flores died while undergoing cancer treatment.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez shared statements from Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski and assistant GM Eddie Romero about Flores' death:

The Red Sox signed Flores to a $3.1 million minor league deal in July.

MLB.com ranked the teenager as the fifth-best player in Boston's minor league organization, describing him as "one of the best defensive catchers amateur scouts have seen in years." Baseball America's Ben Badler also wrote in June that Flores was the best international catching prospect to hit the United States since Gary Sanchez in 2009.

MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported in August that Flores was training at the Red Sox's academy in the Dominican Republic with the goal of getting ready to play in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.