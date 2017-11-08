    Red Sox Prospect Daniel Flores Dies at Age 17 After Complications from Cancer

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 10: A detail view of a Boston Red Sox hat before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 10, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that 17-year-old prospect Daniel Flores died while undergoing cancer treatment. 

    MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez shared statements from Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski and assistant GM Eddie Romero about Flores' death:

    The Red Sox signed Flores to a $3.1 million minor league deal in July.

    MLB.com ranked the teenager as the fifth-best player in Boston's minor league organization, describing him as "one of the best defensive catchers amateur scouts have seen in years." Baseball America's Ben Badler also wrote in June that Flores was the best international catching prospect to hit the United States since Gary Sanchez in 2009.

    MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported in August that Flores was training at the Red Sox's academy in the Dominican Republic with the goal of getting ready to play in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Otani's Agency to Meet with MLBPA

      Major League Baseball
      via Major League Baseball
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Bregman: Cora Was 'Big Difference-Maker' in HOU

      Joon Lee
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rangers, Yankees, Twins Can Offer Most for Otani

      USA TODAY
      via USA TODAY
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Why Mookie Betts Won Back-to-Back Gold Glove Awards

      Chowder and Champions
      via Chowder and Champions