    John Wall Will Not Play vs. Raptors Due to Knee Injury; Tim Frazier to Start

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) runs down the court with a heavily taped shoulder during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will not play in Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a knee injury.  

    Tim Frazier will start in Wall's place.

    While Wall suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season, he has been durable in recent years, playing all 82 games in 2013-14, 79 games in 2014-15, 77 games in 2015-16 and 78 games in 2016-17.

    Losing Wall for significant time would be a devastating blow to the Wizards' chances at contending for an Eastern Conference title, considering he is their leader and floor general. The four-time All-Star was a member of the All-NBA Third Team last season with a career-high 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game and has followed up with 19.9 points and 9.3 assists in 2017-18.

    Washington can still rely on Bradley Beal to carry its offense from the backcourt and has Frazier to handle the ball in a facilitator role, but it will take a group effort to replace Wall's production while he is out.

    The Wizards likely need him back and healthy to have a realistic chance at competing with the league's best teams in the playoffs.

