    NFLPA Unanimously Passes Resolution to Honor Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, bottom center, and safety Eric Reid, bottom right, kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The NFLPA passed a resolution to honor the Veteran's Day Moment of Silence Act for games on Sunday, Nov. 12. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

    The resolution likely means no players will kneel during the national anthem for the first time during the 2017 NFL season. Hundreds of players have knelt during the anthem during the first nine weeks of the campaign, hitting a high during Week 3 when President Donald Trump called for protestors to be suspended.

    The Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act was introduced "to encourage the nationwide observance of two minutes of silence each Veterans Day."

    Players have maintained anthem protests are not meant to disrespect military members but instead to protest systemic racism in the United States. The stance has been polarizing around the country, with some sponsors and fans threatening to distance themselves from the league in anger. Others have supported players for exercising their First Amendment rights.

    It appears the NFLPA saw Veterans Day as a time to take a step back and avoid the politicization of the issue in favor of honoring veterans past and present. 

