Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Harry Kane and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Harry Kane is reportedly Real Madrid's top target to replace Karim Benzema, while the Spanish champions are said to be close to signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

President Florentino Perez is keen on Kane but is also targeting Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski and Paulo Dybala as options, according to Diario Gol (h/t Jack Rathborn at the Mirror).

However, Madrid are also wary of doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, due to his reputation as a fierce negotiator.

Benzema has had a slow start to the season, managing just two goals from 28 shots, according to Sky Sports La Liga:

Meanwhile, Kane has shown consistently excellent form in 2017, as highlighted by Opta:

Madrid are currently eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga and have never won the title having been that far behind, per Goal.

Should they relinquish their league title, the club may indulge in a summer of big spending, although whether they can tempt Kane remains to be seen.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Madrid 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League in October, a result that may convince Kane he is better served staying in north London.

Meanwhile, Arrizabalaga could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in January after being unable to agree a new contract at Athletic, per Cope (h/t Rathborn).

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has refused a new deal, which would have included a €75 million release clause.

Athletic, may, therefore be forced to cash in on Arrizabalaga who enjoyed a strong start to the season with the club, per Opta:

However, the club have subsequently struggled and lie 15th in the La Liga table after 11 games played.

While Athletic will surely want to keep hold of Arrizabalaga, if they are unable to agree a new deal, they may well be forced to sell to avoid losing him for free next summer.