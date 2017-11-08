    Report: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Sent Home from UK Tour After WWE SmackDown

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE sent Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn home from the company's United Kingdom tour, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Wednesday. 

    According to Satin, the exact reason for Owens and Zayn's abrupt departure is unclear, but WWE removed them from the tour "as some sort of disciplinary move."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

          

