Dana White Says He Is '100 Percent' Getting into Boxing Promoting

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

After helping to promote Conor McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August, UFC president Dana White is going to use his talents as a boxing promoter.

White announced on Tuesday he intends to remain in his current position with the UFC but is "100 percent" getting into boxing.

"No, no, no, I’m not leaving the UFC. I’m getting into boxing with [WME/IMG head] Ari [Emanuel] and the UFC will be doing boxing, too,” White told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s still early. We’re still working on it. I’ve got to get my [stuff] together, but I’m getting into boxing, man. It’s coming.”

Pugmire speculated White could attempt to work with boxing manager Al Haymon, who is an adviser to Mayweather and helped organize the Premier Boxing Champions series that started in 2015.

“Al and I haven’t talked about this at all," White said. "We’ll see who’s interested when I say, ‘Let’s do this.'"

White previously spoke about getting into boxing, especially after he was seen wearing "Zuffa Boxing" t-shirts during the promotional tour for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“I could see bringing boxing under our [UFC] umbrella and see what we can do with that,” he told the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on a podcast in October. “I could see doing that.”

McGregor was loaned out from his UFC contract to take part in a boxing match against Mayweather on Aug. 26. The UFC lightweight champion lost by TKO in the 10th round.

White has been president of UFC since 2001. He has remained in that role after the company was sold by the Fertitta brothers to a group of investors, led by the WME-IMG talent agency, in July 2016.