Baron Corbin Retaining Smartly Rewards Underrated Survivor Series Build with Miz

Baron Corbin retained the United States Championship against Sin Cara on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live to keep his champion vs. champion match against The Miz at Survivor Series intact.

Sin Cara put up a valiant effort in pursuit of his first singles title with WWE, but Corbin delivered the End of Days for the victory. WWE showed Corbin with his championship held aloft:

When it was first announced that Corbin and the intercontinental champion were set to clash at one of the year's biggest pay-per-views, it naturally created a feeling of skepticism since both Superstars are hated heels.

That skepticism grew in the coming weeks when neither Corbin nor Miz was given much of an opportunity to build the feud on WWE programming.

The Miz had a couple of chances to get on the mic and run down the Lone Wolf, but they were passing moments that didn't seem to place much emphasis on the rivalry as a whole.

Rather than allowing their program to fall completely flat, however, Corbin and Miz took matters into their own hands by taking to social media in order to generate some interest.

It started after SmackDown placed Raw under siege, as Corbin cut a scathing backstage promo on The Miz and posted it on Twitter:

Never one to back down from a verbal sparring session, The A-Lister responded and took great issue with Corbin's mentioning his wife and unborn child:

Corbin then shot back and revealed his plan to make The Miz call him "daddy" by the end of their Survivor Series bout:

That allowed Miz to get some shots in during a Miz TV segment on Raw, and the groundwork was officially set for a match that didn't seem to have a prayer of achieving success when it was initially placed on the card.

From top to bottom, Survivor Series looks like one of the most stacked shows in recent memory, and there is no shortage of matches that could wind up being the match of the night when the show is said and done.

While Corbin vs. The Miz isn't on that list since Corbin has some in-ring limitations and Miz's top in-ring performances come against top-level talent, their feud has some heat and it deserves a spot on the card in a non-featured position.

Even though it's unlikely the WWE Universe will be buzzing about Corbin vs. The Miz when Survivor Series is over, it is a proper showcase for the midcard titles, and there is enough intrigue surrounding the match to hold the fans' interest.

The heel vs. heel dynamic is rare and doesn't always work, but it will be interesting to see how the live crowd reacts and who it decides to back.

Corbin's character is easy to hate, while The Miz is arguably the best heel in the business, which means a 50-50 split is possible, and that can sometimes create an ideal atmosphere in wrestling.

Regardless of what the WWE Universe decides, Corbin and Miz deserve to be rewarded for going above and beyond in that build, and by keeping that match together rather than inserting Sin Cara, WWE gave both Superstars a fitting tip of the cap.

