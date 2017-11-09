NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 10 Coverage Map Listings For Every Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season is here, and it's ready to serve up some juicy division showdowns and conference matchups.

However, even a league as powerful as the NFL can't predict the future, and many of the games on the slate in Week 10 that might have looked appealing back in September could turn out to be duds.

The Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears without Aaron Rodgers doesn't have the same luster.

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals battling it out? Too bad the Los Angeles Rams have a commanding lead in the division and show no signs of letting up.

And while New England Patriots at Denver Broncos used to be must-see TV, it'll be a different story this year with Denver struggling so badly. The Broncos are in last place in the AFC West.

Still, people will tune in, and we'll take a look at all the ways you can do just that below.

Here's the television coverage map for the games on the schedule in Week 10, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Week 10's full television schedule, as well as odds and predictions for each game, is listed below. Predicted winners are indicated in italics.

If you won't be near a TV, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket or you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go either on desktop or via the respective apps.

NFL Week 10 TV Schedule and Picks

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle (-5) at Arizona: 8:25 p.m (NFL Network)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at Tennessee (-3.5): 1 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland at Detroit (-9.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Chicago (-3): 1 p.m. (Fox)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville (-3.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Washington: 1 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans (-1.5) at Buffalo: 1 p.m. (Fox)

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay (-4.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh (-9.5) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at L.A. Rams (-3): 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Atlanta (-3): 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco (-1): 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

New England (-7) at Denver: 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina (-7.5): 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 10 Must-Watch Matchups

Seattle at Arizona

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Sure, this matchup doesn't have the high stakes people might have expected; prior to the start of the season it would have been conceivable that either of these teams would be dominating the NFC West as we pass the midway mark.

In reality, however, the Seahawks and the Cardinals are sitting at second and third place in the division, respectively, with 5-3 and 4-4 records.

That's thanks to the Rams, who have gotten off to a hot start at 6-2 and don't look like they're going to relinquish hold of the division anytime soon.

However, the NFC is still wide open, and whichever team can secure second place in this division could find itself in possession of a wild-card berth by season's end.

It's no secret that Seattle is favored in this game. In addition to losing quarterback Carson Palmer for the season, the Cardinals have regressed on defense, allowing 349.8 yards per game, which is 23rd in the league.

Now the Cardinals will have to take on a Seattle team that seems determined to pass the ball, using Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson effectively and productively.

Meanwhile, Seattle's defense is as formidable as ever, allowing just 18.6 yards per game. That's fifth-best in the league.

Look for the Seahawks to advance to 6-3 on the year and possibly even begin to challenge the Rams for NFC West dominance.

Dallas at Atlanta

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

This is another game that looked like an exciting clash earlier in the year, but neither of these teams is living up to their billing as NFC heavyweights.

In a matchup that could have been an NFC Championship Game preview, we now get to see teams that are in second and third place, respectively, in their divisions.

But there's still plenty to watch in this game.

If you're wondering if Ezekiel Elliott will be taking the field for the Cowboys, it seems that if no ruling is made this week, he will be eligible to continue practicing and to play in Week 10, per Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

While they've been able to keep Elliott in the lineup, the Cowboys have been averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game this season, and that productivity will be crucial to wear down the Falcons in Week 10.

On the offensive side of the ball for Atlanta, it's no secret that the offense looks like a shell of its former self since the departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The usually high-octane passing offense has averaged just 321.8 yards per game in 2017, a far cry from its 415.8 last year.

Still, any team with Julio Jones is one worth watching, and the Falcons just may surprise the Cowboys in this one.

New England at Denver

Sunday Night Football usually ends up providing us with some exciting football, even if the teams aren't living up to their potential heading into the matchup.

It may sound like a tired trend, but that's also the case for the Broncos, who have fallen behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers to rest at 3-5 and last place in the AFC West.

New England also got a slow start to the season, going 2-2 to open the year, but it has since won four games in a row to look like a clear power not only in the AFC East but in the entire conference.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have lost four games in a row, and while their postseason hopes may be fast slipping away, they can at least try to demonstrate some hope for the future with the squad they've got now.

Speaking of the future, Denver doesn't seem to know what that entails at the quarterback position.

Part of the reason the Broncos have languished this season has been inconsistent and unreliable quarterback play.

At least for now, Brock Osweiler has supplanted Trevor Siemian as the starter on that team but, in truth, neither option is going to take Denver very far this season.

Or, for that matter, against New England.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Nov. 8.