Ben Simmons' Historic Start to Career Drives Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons racked up 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals in Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Simmons has also joined a very exclusive company with his first 10 career games, becoming only the second player in NBA history to rack up at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in each of his first 10 career games, per NBA Stats. Only Hall of Famer and 12-time All-Star Oscar Robertson has previously achieved the feat.

After being taken first overall in the 2016 NBA draft, Simmons missed all of the 2016-17 campaign due to a foot fracture during a practice in late September. After spending the entire season on the sidelines, the 21-year-old took to the court for his regular-season debut Oct. 18 against the Washington Wizards, racking up 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Australia native possesses a relatively unique set of traits, owning the ball-handling skills of a guard and the height of a forward. He's served as the team's point guard this season, enabling him plenty of opportunities to rack up assists.

Simmons has shot the ball efficiently as well, converting at a 48.7 percent clip through 10 contests. His only deficiency comes from deep, where the LSU product has failed to connect on any of his six attempts thus far.

After a 1-4 start, the 76ers have won five straight tilts to move to 6-4 and into a very early playoff position. Even if the team fades down the stretch, it's a significant leap for an organization that's finished with one of the conference's two worst records in each of the last four seasons.

Simmons and the Sixers return to the floor Thursday evening with a good chance to extend their winning streak to six, squaring off against a 2-8 Sacramento Kings squad.