Josh Gordon Says His Goal Is to Become Best WR of All Time

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Josh Gordon is still aiming to become the greatest wide receiver in NFL history despite missing the most of the past four seasons through suspension.

Mary Kay Cabot‏ of Cleveland.com passed along comments Gordon made Wednesday as he works toward a potential return after being reinstated last week.

"My goal is to be the best receiver of all time," he said. "I plan on seeing it through."

Gordon was suspended for 10 games during the 2014 season, sat out the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 campaigns and has already missed the first eight contests this year.

On Tuesday, Clay Skipper of GQ noted the 26-year-old Baylor University product called himself a "highly functioning" alcoholic who used both alcohol and weed before games.

“We would stay at the team hotel and then players are allowed to go back home, get what they need, and then go to the game," Gordon said. "So I'd leave the hotel early morning, go home, eat breakfast, do my little ritual, whatever it may be, some weed, some alcohol, and then go to the game. And then, I'd definitely be partying after every game, win or lose. Every game."

He added: "I would have these little pre-made shots. I used to love Grand Marnier. I could drink it down smooth. I could usually drink a lot of it. But if it wasn't that, it might be a whiskey or something. And I would drink probably like half a glass, or a couple shots to try and warm my system up, basically. To get the motor running. That's what I would do for games."

The NFL announced Gordon's conditional reinstatement last Wednesday and included a statement from commissioner Roger Goodell about the situation:

"As emphasized at today's meeting, everyone—including Josh's teammates and coaches, the Browns' ownership and organization, the Program professionals and all of us at the league office—want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL. Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh."

Gordon is eligible to become an active member of the Browns' 53-man roster as early as Nov. 27.

The Houston native flashed high-end playmaking ability before his extended absence. He's caught 161 passes for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns in 35 career games. His 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 led the NFL and earned him a Pro Bowl selection.