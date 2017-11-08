    Vontae Davis on His Future with Colts Amid Groin Injury: 'Change Is Good'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Vontae Davis #21 of the Indianapolis Colts in action during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jacksonville won 27-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is not only fighting a groin injury, but he's also dealing with the fact he lost his starting job to Pierre Desir in the team's 20-14 Week 9 win over the Houston Texans.

    According to WTHR.com's Bob Kravitz, Davis offered a cryptic assessment of his situation:

    Mike Chappell of Indy Sports Central reported the nine-year veteran will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to rehab his injured groin.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

