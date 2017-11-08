Vontae Davis on His Future with Colts Amid Groin Injury: 'Change Is Good'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is not only fighting a groin injury, but he's also dealing with the fact he lost his starting job to Pierre Desir in the team's 20-14 Week 9 win over the Houston Texans.

According to WTHR.com's Bob Kravitz, Davis offered a cryptic assessment of his situation:

Mike Chappell of Indy Sports Central reported the nine-year veteran will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to rehab his injured groin.

