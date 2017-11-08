    Teddy Bridgewater Activated from IR; Sam Bradford Placed on IR After Surgery

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers on August 28, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings are welcoming back quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to their 53-man roster Wednesday.  

    Per Craig Peters of Vikings.com, the team announced Bridgewater has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and Sam Bradford was placed on injured reserve.

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that Bradford had his left knee scoped by Dr. James Andrews with the hope of "easing pain and discomfort" the quarterback has experienced. 

    Placing Bradford on injured reserve now ensures his regular season has come to an end, though that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the last time he plays this season. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't rule out Bradford returning in the playoffs. 

    Bradford started Minnesota's season opener against the New Orleans Saints, but lingering knee issues limited him to playing just the first half against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 before he was benched for Case Keenum. 

    Zimmer also noted that Bridgewater is ready to take snaps in a game, but Keenum will remain Minnesota's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins

    Bridgewater hasn't appeared in a game since January 2016 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 24-year-old tore his ACL during an August 2016 practice. He led the team to an NFC North championship in 2015 with an 11-5 record. 

    The Vikings enter Week 10 against the Redskins with a 6-2 record and a two-game lead over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the NFC North race. 

