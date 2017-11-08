Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones Odds, Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The Oklahoma State Cowboys own the recent rivalry with the Iowa State Cyclones, winning the last five meetings outright. But Iowa State is 2-0 against the spread the last two meetings, keeping both games close as underdogs. The resurgent Cyclones will play as home dogs against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as 7-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 46.4-28.6 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

OSU won four in a row through October to stay right in the Big 12 race but fell last week in the Bedlam game against Oklahoma 62-52. The Cowboys twice fell down by two scores in the first half, rallied to forge a 38-38 halftime tie and hung within a field goal late into the game. Unfortunately they couldn't get any closer, then gave up a score in the final minute to create the 10-point margin.

On the day, OSU accumulated 661 yards of offense as quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 448 yards and five touchdowns and running back Justice Hill ran for 228 and two scores. But two turnovers inside the OU red zone basically cost the Cowboys 17 points. Prior to last week Oklahoma State had outgained every opponent this season.

At 4-2 in Big 12 play, the Cowboys need to win out and get help from elsewhere to make the conference championship game.

Why the Iowa State Cyclones can cover the spread

The Cyclones also won four in a row through October but lost at West Virginia last week 20-16. Iowa State fell down to the Mountaineers 20-0 in the second quarter, fought back to within one score midway through the fourth but had a late drive end on downs near midfield.

On the day, the Cyclones only committed one turnover, but it led directly to a West Virginia field goal. Also, Iowa State's defense pitched a shutout in the second half. But the ISU offense was stopped twice deep inside the Mountaineers red zone, including two plays from the 1-yard line, instead settling for a pair of very short field goals. Still, the rally garnered ISU a push as a four-point dog.

So the Cyclones are now 7-1-1 ATS this season. At 4-2 in conference play, with wins over Oklahoma and TCU, the Cyclones still harbor legitimate hopes of making the Big 12 Championship Game.

Smart pick

Oklahoma State own an obvious advantage on offense, but how many points are the Cowboys defense going to give up? Also, Iowa State already owns victories in a couple of big games this year, so why not one more? Finally, ISU had OSU on the ropes last year in Stillwater before succumbing to a late Cowboys rally, but it's a better team now than it was then. Smart money here takes the points with the Cyclones.

College football betting trends

The visiting team is 3-8 SU and ATS in its last 11 games in this matchup.

Iowa State is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 games at home.

Oklahoma State is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in its last five games after a loss.

