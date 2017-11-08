Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, Betting Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The betting favorite in the rivalry between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles is 9-0 straight up over the last nine meetings, but the underdog is 5-2 against the spread over the last seven, as almost all those games have been close.

Can Clemson cover a big number against a struggling Florida State team on Saturday afternoon?

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 18-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.6-17.3 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Florida State Seminoles can cover the spread

The Seminoles just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 27-24 victory over Syracuse last week. Florida State grabbed an early 14-0 lead, let the Orange get within three points with three minutes left in the game but survived a Syracuse field goal attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

For the day, the Seminoles outrushed Syracuse 207-149, as freshman running back Cam Akers popped off for 199 yards and two touchdown on 22 carries.

Three weeks ago, the Seminoles lost at Louisville on a late field goal, and a month ago they lost to still-unbeaten Miami on basically the final play. In fact, of FSU's five losses this season, three have come by a total of 13 points.

The Seminoles are struggling through a lost season without their starting quarterback, but they'd love nothing more at this point than to spoil Clemson's chances of repeating as national champs.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers won their second game in a row last week, fending off upset-minded North Carolina State in Raleigh 38-31.

Clemson trailed the Wolfpack 7-0 two minutes into the game and 21-14 midway through the second quarter, but used a 24-7 run spanning the halves to take control. In the end, the Tigers ended North Carolina State's final drive with an interception.

The Tigers outrushed the Wolfpack 224-153, converted 9-of-18 on 3rd-down and 4th-down situations and scored touchdowns on a 77-yard punt return and an 89-yard run from scrimmage.

Clemson has now outrushed all but one of its nine opponents this season.

At 6-1 in conference play, the Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win Saturday. And at 8-1 overall, Clemson is still on the shortlist for a return invitation to the College Football Playoff.

Smart pick

The Tigers are playing for another national championship, while Florida State is just hoping to become bowl-eligible. But Clemson isn't exactly blowing opponents out, and the spread on this game is undoubtedly inflated by several points toward the home team. The smart bet here takes the Seminoles plus the points.

College football betting trends

Florida State is 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in its last seven games on the road against Clemson.

Clemson is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

The total has gone under in five of Clemson's last six games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.