NFL Week 10 Picks: Final Predictions and Over-Under Odds Before Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers have owned the Chicago Bears for more than two decades.

Their dominance over their ancient rival coincides with the elite play of quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Both of those superstars have seemed to enjoy tormenting the Monsters of the Midway, and they have been especially proficient at coming through with big plays.

But no streaks go on forever, and the Bears may have a good chance of turning things around—at least temporarily—when they host the Packers Sunday.

Rodgers is out with a broken collarbone and unproven backup Brett Hundley is lining up under center. Hundley has been unimpressive in his first two starts this year, both Green Bay losses. While the Bears also have offensive issues, with rookie Mitchell Trubisky feeling his way as the team's starting quarterback, the defense is playing especially well.

Chicago is the 5.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

The Bears are hoping the athletic Trubisky can gain traction in the second half of the season. They must be confident he has the physical tools to work with, but he must get used to reading NFL defenses, making the proper audibles when appropriate and passing accurately from the pocket. He appears to be at his best when he is throwing on the move.

Chicago needs a productive ground game from Jordan Howard, a power back with the ability to get away from the initial hit. The Bears are lacking talent and experience at the wide receiver position.

The Packers have a huge advantage at that spot in Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, but Hundley has not mastered the offense. He is a smart leader who is being tutored by one of the best coaches in the league in Mike McCarthy, so he eventually should get it.

Green Bay has won 13 of the past 15 meetings between these two teams, so there will be a major psychological hurdle for Chicago to get over.

It should be a competitive game into the second half, but the Bears defense will take over in the third and fourth quarters, and Chicago will get the win and cover.

NFL Week 10 Schedule, Odds

Seattle (-4.5) at Arizona | O/U 41.5

Green Bay at Chicago (-5.5) | O/U 38

Cincinnati at Tennessee (-4.5) | O/U 40.5

New Orleans (-3) at Buffalo | O/U 46.5

Cleveland at Detroit (-12.5) | O/U 43.5

Pittsburgh (-10) at Indianapolis | O/U 43.5

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville (-3.5) | O/U 41

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay (-2.5) | O/U 43.5

Minnesota (-1) at Washington | O/U 42

Houston at L.A. Rams (-11.5) | O/U 46.5

N.Y. Giants (-1) at San Francisco | O/U 41.5

Dallas at Atlanta (-2.5) | O/U 50.5

New England (-7.5) at | O/U 46.5

Miami at Carolina (-10) | O/U 39.5

All point spreads and totals according to OddsShark.

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

The New Orleans Saints are playing sensational football, and it has been quite unexpected since they were among the worst defensive teams in the league in each of the past two years.

However, there have been some key improvements on defense, as the Saints rank 15th in yards allowed. That has helped this team win six consecutive games.

When the defense is doing its job, that gives quarterback Drew Brees a chance to put his offensive skills on display. Brees is in a class with New England Patriots counterpart Tom Brady when it comes to reading defenses, and he is going to put the ball on the money when he is throwing short- and medium-range passes.

He can still stretch the defense with long passes, but that is not his strong suit. Brees is completing 71.6 percent of his passes and he has a 13-4 TD-interception ratio.

The Bills are in the AFC playoff mix as a wild-card team with their 5-3 record, but they are coming off an unimpressive 34-21 loss to the New York Jets. The Buffalo offense was unproductive until the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo is led by its sharp defense, which has produced 11 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles. That unit is going to have to play one of its best games against the Saints.

New Orleans is a three-point road favorite, and it seems like the oddsmakers are reacting to Buffalo's poor game against New York. Look for a much better effort here. The home underdog Bills will find a way to get past the streaking Saints.

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have struggled and are apparently feeling the hangover that often afflicts a team that lost the most recent Super Bowl.

It may be far more complicated than that, as new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has yet to deliver an offensive game plan that quarterback Matt Ryan, running back Devonta Freeman and wide receiver Julio Jones have taken advantage of completely.

With the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott coming to Atlanta, the Falcons need to rediscover their offense in a hurry.

That seems much more likely with the game coming at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will need to get their offense producing consistently.

Since Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's status is uncertain, the Cowboys will most likely unleash their passing attack.

The Falcons are 2.5-point home favorites, and the total is 50.5 points. This will be a high-scoring game that should provide over bettors with a strong opportunity for victory. Take the over in this matchup.