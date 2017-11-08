    This UCF Linebacker with One-Hand Might Be the Most Badass Player in CFB

    B/R VideoB/R VideoNovember 8, 2017

    1. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

    2. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

    3. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

    4. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

    5. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

    6. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

    7. Bryce Love for Six

    8. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

    9. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

    10. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

    11. Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves

    12. Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6

    13. Punt Goes Wrong

    14. Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House

    15. Rutgers's Washignton Makes Catch Between His Legs

    16. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 4

    17. Florida TD Overturned as Fumble and Touchback

    18. Texas A&M Player Flips the Birds

    19. College Football's Biggest Hits from Week 2

    20. Jake Olson, Blind Since 12, Snaps in Live Game

    Right Arrow Icon

    UCF linebacker Shaqueem Griffin is a beast on the gridiron. He earned Defensive Player of the Year last season in the AAC.

    Griffin was born with a rare birth defect. But that hasn't stopped him from being a defensive stud on the field. Watch above.

    Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

    Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Lane Train Keeps on Trolling

      Andrea Adelson
      via ESPN.com
      UCF Knights Football logo
      UCF Knights Football

      Even with focus on the field, UCF Knows They Are More than a Long Shot for College Football Playoff

      Tyler Graddy
      via Knightnews
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Secret Life of Live Mascots

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Les Miles Interested in Oregon State Job

      Bob Lundeberg
      via Corvallis Gazette Times