This UCF Linebacker with One-Hand Might Be the Most Badass Player in CFB

UCF linebacker Shaqueem Griffin is a beast on the gridiron. He earned Defensive Player of the Year last season in the AAC.

Griffin was born with a rare birth defect. But that hasn't stopped him from being a defensive stud on the field. Watch above.

