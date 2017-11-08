This UCF Linebacker with One-Hand Might Be the Most Badass Player in CFB

This UCF Linebacker with One-Hand Might Be the Most Badass Player in CFBNovember 8, 2017
UCF linebacker Shaqueem Griffin is a beast on the gridiron. He earned Defensive Player of the Year last season in the AAC.
Griffin was born with a rare birth defect. But that hasn't stopped him from being a defensive stud on the field. Watch above.
