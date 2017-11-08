Carl Johnson's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested, Allegedly Lied About Domestic Violence

Carl Johnson's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested, Allegedly Lied About Domestic ViolenceNovember 8, 2017
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Sandra Brooks, the ex-girlfriend of NFL referee Carl Johnson, previously accused Johnson of a pattern of domestic abuse starting in Dec. 2016. But the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has since opened an investigation into Brooks.
"The investigation is ongoing, but I can confirm we have filed charges against Sandra Brooks for Domestic Abuse Battery, Defamation, Criminal Mischief (Filing a False Police Report), and Filing a False Petition for a Protective Order," LPSO Lieutenant Brennan Matherne told TMZ Sports.
