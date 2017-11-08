    Carl Johnson's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested, Allegedly Lied About Domestic Violence

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    Footballs sit by an end zone pylon before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Sandra Brooks, the ex-girlfriend of NFL referee Carl Johnson, previously accused Johnson of a pattern of domestic abuse starting in Dec. 2016. But the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has since opened an investigation into Brooks. 

    "The investigation is ongoing, but I can confirm we have filed charges against Sandra Brooks for Domestic Abuse Battery, Defamation, Criminal Mischief (Filing a False Police Report), and Filing a False Petition for a Protective Order," LPSO Lieutenant Brennan Matherne told TMZ Sports.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Predicting Pro Bowl Rosters at the Midseason Mark

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell's List of Enemies Is Growing

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: O'Brien, McCarthy to Be Deposed in Kap Case

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Video of Galette Chased, Tased by Police Released

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report