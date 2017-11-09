Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardNovember 9, 2017
Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Week 10 will be the second-to-last week of byes, so you'll have go without the top fantasy options from the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.
For the most part, you should be sticking with what works. Obviously, you don't have to make a decision on someone like Le'Veon Bell or Rob Gronkowski, but that also goes for surprising players who have been getting it done for more than a few weeks.
That should include players like Robert Woods and Jared Goff as part of a revived Los Angeles Rams offense. Even the New York Jets have developed into a team with multiple fantasy options such as Josh McCown, Matt Forte and Robby Anderson, just to name a few.
Be sure to monitor the long list of injuries for this week, even if the issues seem minor. Zach Ertz didn't seem to be in danger of missing Week 9, but his hamstring injury kept him out. That had his fantasy owners scrambling to find replacements less than two hours before kickoff.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 10. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Top 100
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis Colts)
- Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)
- New York Jets (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 10 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jared Goff, LAR (vs. HOU)
Goff made the sleeper category last week and came through with a huge game on the road against the New York Giants. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 311 yards with four touchdowns in a 51-17 blowout victory. He's graduated from a sleeper/streamer to a legit starting option with yet another plus matchup on tap for Sunday.
Goff gets a crack at a Houston Texans defense that allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Jacoby Brissett in a Week 9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Over the last four weeks (three games), the Texans allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, who have posted 900 yards and four touchdowns through the air over that span.
Houston is a team heading in the wrong direction, while the Rams continue their ascension with Goff leading the way. Fantasy owners should use him with confidence this weekend.
Concern
Tyrod Taylor, BUF (vs. NO)
Taylor has been a great option over the last month, averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game against the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's tough to rank him too low, but you have to acknowledge that he did have three beatable matchups in those games and faces a tougher opponent this weekend when the New Orleans Saints come to Buffalo.
The Saints have been a top-10 defense against quarterbacks over the last four weeks, limiting the position to fewer than 13 fantasy points per game against the Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Other than facing and limiting Matthew Stafford to 312 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, they didn't have to deal with strong competition.
Taylor is tough to deal with because you have to respect his ability to run, which is important since his legs can make up for a lack of production in the passing game. Expectations should be somewhat lower for Taylor, but he's still a low-end starting option.
Avoid
Philip Rivers, LAC (at JAC)
If Rivers were playing at a high level, he'd probably be a concern instead of an avoid. But he's been up and down this season, so he's much easier to stay away from with a brutal matchup in Jacksonville at EverBank Field.
The Jaguars defense has been a huge key to the team's success this season and bad news for owners who had quarterbacks facing them in given weeks. In three games over the last month with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville held quarterbacks to just 460 passing yards and one touchdown, which works out to fewer than nine fantasy points per game.
The Jaguars have the talent to defend at a high level both inside and on the perimeter, meaning Rivers likely won't have a reliable wide receiver to throw to throughout the game. Look elsewhere for a quarterback this week.
Sleeper
Eli Manning, NYG (at SF)
Desperate times call for the New York Giants. With the way this season has gone, you probably don't want anything to do with anyone on the team for fantasy purposes other than Evan Engram and possibly Sterling Shepard. In almost any other game, you'd be right to avoid Manning, but this is a rare week when the Giants are facing a team with a worse record.
The winless San Francisco 49ers trail only the Giants in most fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks over the last month, and they rank third in that category for the season. So their ineptitude is more than just a recent trend. During the last month, they allowed almost 23 fantasy points per game thanks to 978 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
The Giants may be a mess, but Manning still has Engram and Shepard to go to against a beatable secondary. If anything, the 36-year-old signal-caller could be auditioning for his next job, so he still has reason enough to finish the season strong even if many other Giants have given up. If you're really stuck, Manning can fill in for just this week.
Week 10 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|2
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|3
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|4
|Tom Brady (NE)
|5
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|6
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|7
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|8
|Drew Brees (NO)
|9
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|10
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|11
|Josh McCown (NYJ)
|12
|Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
|13
|Kirk Cousins (WAS)
|14
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
|15
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|16
|Case Keenum (MIN)
|17
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|18
|C.J. Beathard (SF)
|19
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|20
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|21
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|22
|Brett Hundley (GB)
|23
|Brock Osweiler (DEN)
|24
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|25
|Jay Cutler (MIA)
|26
|DeShone Kizer (CLE)
|27
|Drew Stanton (ARI)
|28
|Tom Savage (HOU)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. GB)
Howard's been able to stay afloat this season with little talent around him in Chicago because he's been the focal point of the Bears offense by default. He must get plenty of volume in order to succeed because touchdowns have been hard to come by (zero in the last four games), and he doesn't have much of a role in the passing game (14 receptions for 78 yards on 21 targets this season).
Luckily, he has a perfect matchup to get busy in Week 10 when the Green Bay Packers visit Soldier Field sans Aaron Rodgers. Howard's fantasy value has been tied to volume, which also means it's been tied to game flow. If the Bears can stay in contests, he'll get enough carries to have a shot at solid fantasy production.
Brett Hundley has been a major downgrade from Rodgers, and the Bears defense has been a top-five unit for the season. And it's been the top defense over the last four weeks against fantasy quarterbacks.
Because the Bears can rely on their defense to handle the Packers offense, Howard should have plenty of chances to take advantage of a Green Bay defense giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last month. Howard averaged 24.75 carries per game in the last four weeks and should be in line for a similar workload with a beatable matchup against the Packers.
Concern
Adrian Peterson, ARI (vs. SEA)
Much like Howard, Peterson needs volume to come through, which means he also needs the game flow to work in his favor. The Cardinals have won two of the three contests since Peterson joined the team.
In victories over the Buccaneers and 49ers, the Cardinals held the lead throughout, which allowed Peterson to pile up 293 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. In a blowout loss to the Rams, Peterson had just 11 carries for 21 yards.
Those wins came against two of the worst teams in the league and the loss came against the NFC West division leader. Peterson won't have an easy time Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks visit University of Phoenix Stadium. In the last four weeks (three games), running backs have just 176 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries when facing Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed a total of 675 rushing yards to running backs in eight games.
Meanwhile, Arizona has been a bottom-10 defense against QBs, RBs and WRs in the last month, so Seattle could do some damage through the air. And if the Seahawks go up early, Peterson may not get the volume he needs to be productive.
Downgrade him on a short week, as he'll likely struggle even if he does get a heavy workload.
Avoid
Robert Kelley, WAS (vs. MIN)
Other than Chris Thompson, the Washington Redskins have had very little production out of their backfield, with both Kelley and Samaje Perine failing to establish a reliable rushing attack. Kelley is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, and Perine is right behind him at 3.1 yards per tote.
Kelley topped out at 78 yards in Week 2, but he doesn't have another game with more than 30 rushing yards. His fantasy production over the last two games has been saved by three touchdowns. In those contests, he has 53 yards on 29 carries.
Not that it matters much, but Kelley gets another tough test this week when the Minnesota Vikings pay the Redskins a visit. In their last three games, the Vikings held running backs to the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game. As the numbers show, Kelley is useless without a touchdown, so if you're considering him for any other reason than a short score, your expectations are way too high. Don't chase touchdowns.
Sleeper
C.J. Prosise, SEA (at ARI)
Prosise hasn't registered a touch since Week 3 after missing nearly all of the last five games with an ankle injury, but he wasn't on the final injury report of the week heading into Thursday's game with Arizona. That means he will play following a full, albeit short, week of practice.
The Seattle Seahawks rank 20th in total rushing yards (831) and 19th in rushing yards per game (103.9) with just two rushing touchdowns on the season. Their leading rusher is quarterback Russell Wilson with 271 yards and a score on 46 carries.
Even though he hasn't played since landing on injured reserve following Week 4, Chris Carson is second on the team with 208 rushing yards. No Seattle running back has more than nine receptions for the season. Clearly, Prosise has a chance to step into a busy role with such a void in the backfield.
He'll return to action with a plus matchup facing the Cardinals. They've given up 23 receptions for 224 yards to running backs in their last three games and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to RBs during that span. If you stashed Prosise, this is the situation you were hoping for, so consider giving him a look as an RB3/flex play for Week 10.
Week 10 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Robert Woods, LAR (vs. HOU)
If you're not sold on Woods yet, you haven't been paying attention. While Sammy Watkins has been a major disappointment for more than a month (besides a 67-yard TD last week), Woods has become the top option for Jared Goff in a much-improved Los Angeles Rams offense. After posting four receptions for 70 yards and two TDs on five targets last week, Woods has 19 receptions for 265 yards and two TDs on 27 targets in the last four games. He leads the Rams in targets, receptions and receiving yards.
Houston's defense shouldn't give Woods and the Los Angeles receiving corps many problems, as they've been trending in the wrong direction over the last month. WRs have posted 29.33 fantasy points per game against the Texans during that span, which is the third-most allowed behind the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. You could theoretically take a shot on Cooper Kupp or Watkins if you want in such a good matchup, but the top option is Woods.
Concern
Keenan Allen, LAC (at JAC)
Allen's had a disappointing season as the No. 23 PPR WR over the first nine weeks, and he'll have a tough time turning it around this weekend in Jacksonville. Allen has just two 100-yard efforts on the season but hasn't had more than 67 yards in his last four games. His only TD came back in Week 1. Even with his struggles, he leads the Chargers in targets (72), receptions (40) and receiving yards (548), although that's more of an indictment of the team's receiving corps as a whole.
Jacksonville has become the matchup to avoid if you have any part of a passing game facing them in a given week. In the last month, no team has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to WRs at just 8.2. Even if Allen stays away from Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Colvin could give him some trouble working out of the slot. If you have to stick with Allen, don't expect him to break out of his funk in such a brutal matchup.
Avoid
Will Fuller, HOU (at LAR)
If you checked out this week's B.S. Meter, the future of Fuller with Tom Savage taking over for Deshaun Watson was discussed, and that future is bleak. From Weeks 4-8, DeAndre Hopkins ranked No. 1 among fantasy WRs in points per game and Fuller was No. 3. Hopkins was busy enough to finish No. 10 last week, but Fuller was No. 51 with just two receptions for 32 yards on eight targets. The quality coming from Savage is a lot different than what Fuller got from Watson, so while Fuller's hot streak wasn't going to last forever, now even his chances of remaining relevant are in question.
After some early-season missteps, the Rams pass defense has turned it around, which is why it ranks sixth in fewest fantasy points per game allowed to WRs over the last four weeks. Between facing an improved defense and major problems at QB, you'd be better off staying away from Fuller instead of hoping for him to return to the production he had with Watson.
Sleeper
Robby Anderson, NYJ (at TB)
Much like Woods, you might not get excited about Anderson, but the production speaks for itself and has a great chance to continue in this week's trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.
In last week's win over the Buffalo Bills, Anderson scored for the third time in as many weeks as part of a four-reception, 48-yard performance on five targets. He has 17 receptions for 263 yards and three TDs on 28 targets in the last four games. Anderson is the No. 7 fantasy WR in PPR formats during those four games. The Buccaneers allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per game to WRs in the last month, so there's nothing to worry about with this matchup. Keep rolling with Anderson in Week 10.
Week 10 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at WAS)
Even though the QB situation in Minnesota hasn't gone to plan, Case Keenum is playing well enough to have the Vikings at 6-2 coming out of their bye, and more importantly for fantasy purposes, he's getting the ball to Rudolph.
In the four games before the Week 9 bye, Rudolph had 22 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs, which put him seventh among TEs in PPR formats from Weeks 5-8. Rudolph doesn't have a game with more than six receptions or 47 yards, but he's been consistent enough to consider a decent starter at a position that doesn't have a lot of consistency. Keep rolling with him this week when he travels to Washington to face the Redskins. They've allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to TEs in the last four weeks.
Concern
Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. MIN)
Reed had to sit out Week 9 with a hamstring injury, yet Washington had no problem replacing him with Vernon Davis, who put up six receptions for 72 yards on nine targets in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. Davis was already second on the team in receiving yards before last week and has been the more reliable option on a weekly basis compared to Reed, who has missed two games and hasn't been fully healthy all season.
Even if Reed can play this week, he won't be 100 percent and doesn't have a good matchup against the visiting Vikings. No team has been tougher for fantasy TEs to score on in the last month. The numbers prove Davis should be the preferred fantasy TE in Washington, so don't let Reed's name value trick you into using him if he's healthy enough for the team to activate on Sunday.
Avoid
Jason Witten, DAL (at ATL)
Witten's hot start to the season feels like a distant memory following a quiet last month. In the last four weeks (three games), he has just eight receptions for 90 yards and a TD on 10 targets, including just one reception for five yards on his only target in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides the busy roles for Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott, complementary options like Cole Beasley and Terrence Williams have cut into Witten's targets, which makes him even tougher to use in fantasy lineups.
You may have considered Witten a good fallback option with limited upside, but that hasn't been the case recently and won't be this week on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. They've been the fifth-best defense against fantasy TEs in the last four weeks, allowing just 12 receptions for 121 yards and one TD. Consider other options in better situations and stay away from Witten.
Sleeper
Garrett Celek, SF (vs. NYG)
If you've been following the best matchups for TEs to exploit, the New York Giants are always at the top of the list, which is one of the reasons Celek is a deep sleeper for Week 10. This would have been a great spot for George Kittle, but head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled him out due to an ankle injury, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Celek gets the start for the San Francisco 49ers this week, so he's worth a look against the Giants. The Giants allowed at least one TD to a TE in every game this season, including Tyler Higbee of the Rams in Week 9. They allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to TEs in the last four weeks and the most fantasy points per game to TEs on the season. The 49ers are low on options in the passing game, so they'd be foolish not to look Celek's way in such a great matchup.
Week 10 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|2
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|3
|Jimmy Graham (SEA)
|4
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|5
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|6
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|7
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|8
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|9
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ)
|10
|Tyler Kroft (CIN)
|11
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|12
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|13
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|14
|Garrett Celek (SF)
|15
|Eric Ebron (DET)
|16
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|17
|Ed Dickson (CAR)
|18
|Julius Thomas (MIA)
|19
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|20
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|21
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|22
|David Njoku (CLE)
|23
|Nick O'Leary (BUF)
|24
|Jesse James (PIT)
|25
|A.J. Derby (DEN)
|26
|Jermaine Gresham (ARI)
|27
|Seth DeValve (CLE)
|28
|Dion Sims (CHI)
|29
|Darren Fells (DET)
|30
|Coby Fleener (NO)
|31
|C.J. Fiedorowicz (HOU)
|32
|Marcedes Lewis (JAC)
|33
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|34
|Stephen Anderson (HOU)
|35
|Lance Kendricks (GB)
|36
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|37
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
Defenses
Best Streaming Options
New England Patriots (at DEN)
Hopefully, you were able to grab the Patriots defense coming off their Week 9 bye because they have a great chance to put up some big fantasy numbers when they head to Denver and face Brock Osweiler and the anemic Broncos offense on Sunday night.
In the last four weeks, which includes two Osweiler starts, no team allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing defenses than the Broncos. During that span, they gave up 15 sacks, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two TDs while scoring just 46 points. While still far from great, the Patriots defense has shown improvement since its early-season struggles, although any defense would be worth using against this Broncos offense.
New York Giants (at SF)
If you're reaching a little deeper for a defense in Week 10, consider the Giants in a prime matchup with the 49ers. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Coach Shanahan said Beathard will get another start this week, as the team continues to take its time with newly-acquired Jimmy Garoppolo.
Beathard has started the last three games and played the majority of the last four games. During that time, San Francisco allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game with 17 sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, one TD and just 54 points scored. Other than Carlos Hyde, there are no true playmakers in the 49ers offense, so despite the Giants' struggles against TEs, they should be a decent fantasy unit if you want to play the matchups.
Week 10 Defense Rankings
|#
|Team
|1
|Detroit Lions (DET)
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC)
|3
|Seattle Seahawks (SEA)
|4
|Carolina Panthers (CAR)
|5
|Los Angeles Rams (LAR)
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT)
|7
|New England Patriots (NE)
|8
|Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
|9
|New Orleans Saints (NO)
|10
|New York Giants (NYG)
|11
|Chicago Bears (CHI)
|12
|New York Jets (NYJ)
|13
|Tennessee Titans (TEN)
|14
|Washington Redskins (WAS)
|15
|San Francisco 49ers (SF)
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)
|17
|Green Bay Packers (GB)
|18
|Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
|19
|Arizona Cardinals (ARI)
|20
|Buffalo Bills (BUF)
|21
|Miami Dolphins (MIA)
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)
|23
|Dallas Cowboys (DAL)
|24
|Denver Broncos (DEN)
|25
|Atlanta Falcons (ATL)
|26
|Indianapolis Colts (IND)
|27
|Cleveland Browns (CLE)
|28
|Houston Texans (HOU)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Chris Boswell, PIT (at IND)
While it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is starting to pick up its production, it's given Boswell enough chances to be a productive fantasy kicker, and he's succeeded. In fact, over the last four games, he covered all six extra points and all 11 field goals. He hasn't missed an extra point all season and hasn't missed a field goal since Week 4. The Steelers should have no problem against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, so it should be another productive day for Boswell.
Week 10 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Matt Prater (DET)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|4
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|5
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|6
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|7
|Mike Nugent (DAL)
|8
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|9
|Kai Forbath (MIN)
|10
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|11
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|12
|Steven Hauschka (BUF)
|13
|Blair Walsh (SEA)
|14
|Chandler Catanzaro (NYJ)
|15
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|16
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|17
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|18
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|19
|Connor Barth (CHI)
|20
|Nick Rose (WAS)