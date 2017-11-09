Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Better Than Usual

Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. GB)

Howard's been able to stay afloat this season with little talent around him in Chicago because he's been the focal point of the Bears offense by default. He must get plenty of volume in order to succeed because touchdowns have been hard to come by (zero in the last four games), and he doesn't have much of a role in the passing game (14 receptions for 78 yards on 21 targets this season).

Luckily, he has a perfect matchup to get busy in Week 10 when the Green Bay Packers visit Soldier Field sans Aaron Rodgers. Howard's fantasy value has been tied to volume, which also means it's been tied to game flow. If the Bears can stay in contests, he'll get enough carries to have a shot at solid fantasy production.

Brett Hundley has been a major downgrade from Rodgers, and the Bears defense has been a top-five unit for the season. And it's been the top defense over the last four weeks against fantasy quarterbacks.

Because the Bears can rely on their defense to handle the Packers offense, Howard should have plenty of chances to take advantage of a Green Bay defense giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last month. Howard averaged 24.75 carries per game in the last four weeks and should be in line for a similar workload with a beatable matchup against the Packers.

Concern

Adrian Peterson, ARI (vs. SEA)

Much like Howard, Peterson needs volume to come through, which means he also needs the game flow to work in his favor. The Cardinals have won two of the three contests since Peterson joined the team.

In victories over the Buccaneers and 49ers, the Cardinals held the lead throughout, which allowed Peterson to pile up 293 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. In a blowout loss to the Rams, Peterson had just 11 carries for 21 yards.

Those wins came against two of the worst teams in the league and the loss came against the NFC West division leader. Peterson won't have an easy time Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks visit University of Phoenix Stadium. In the last four weeks (three games), running backs have just 176 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries when facing Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed a total of 675 rushing yards to running backs in eight games.

Meanwhile, Arizona has been a bottom-10 defense against QBs, RBs and WRs in the last month, so Seattle could do some damage through the air. And if the Seahawks go up early, Peterson may not get the volume he needs to be productive.

Downgrade him on a short week, as he'll likely struggle even if he does get a heavy workload.

Avoid

Robert Kelley, WAS (vs. MIN)

Other than Chris Thompson, the Washington Redskins have had very little production out of their backfield, with both Kelley and Samaje Perine failing to establish a reliable rushing attack. Kelley is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, and Perine is right behind him at 3.1 yards per tote.

Kelley topped out at 78 yards in Week 2, but he doesn't have another game with more than 30 rushing yards. His fantasy production over the last two games has been saved by three touchdowns. In those contests, he has 53 yards on 29 carries.

Not that it matters much, but Kelley gets another tough test this week when the Minnesota Vikings pay the Redskins a visit. In their last three games, the Vikings held running backs to the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game. As the numbers show, Kelley is useless without a touchdown, so if you're considering him for any other reason than a short score, your expectations are way too high. Don't chase touchdowns.

Sleeper

C.J. Prosise, SEA (at ARI)

Prosise hasn't registered a touch since Week 3 after missing nearly all of the last five games with an ankle injury, but he wasn't on the final injury report of the week heading into Thursday's game with Arizona. That means he will play following a full, albeit short, week of practice.

The Seattle Seahawks rank 20th in total rushing yards (831) and 19th in rushing yards per game (103.9) with just two rushing touchdowns on the season. Their leading rusher is quarterback Russell Wilson with 271 yards and a score on 46 carries.

Even though he hasn't played since landing on injured reserve following Week 4, Chris Carson is second on the team with 208 rushing yards. No Seattle running back has more than nine receptions for the season. Clearly, Prosise has a chance to step into a busy role with such a void in the backfield.

He'll return to action with a plus matchup facing the Cardinals. They've given up 23 receptions for 224 yards to running backs in their last three games and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to RBs during that span. If you stashed Prosise, this is the situation you were hoping for, so consider giving him a look as an RB3/flex play for Week 10.