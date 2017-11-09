    Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp, Fantasy Football Lead Writer, November 9, 2017

      Week 10 will be the second-to-last week of byes, so you'll have go without the top fantasy options from the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

      For the most part, you should be sticking with what works. Obviously, you don't have to make a decision on someone like Le'Veon Bell or Rob Gronkowski, but that also goes for surprising players who have been getting it done for more than a few weeks.

      That should include players like Robert Woods and Jared Goff as part of a revived Los Angeles Rams offense. Even the New York Jets have developed into a team with multiple fantasy options such as Josh McCown, Matt Forte and Robby Anderson, just to name a few.

      Be sure to monitor the long list of injuries for this week, even if the issues seem minor. Zach Ertz didn't seem to be in danger of missing Week 9, but his hamstring injury kept him out. That had his fantasy owners scrambling to find replacements less than two hours before kickoff.

      Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 10. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

    Top 100

      Expect big things from the Pittsburgh Steelers in Indianapolis.
      Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

      I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

      As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:

      • Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis Colts)
      • Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)
      • New York Jets (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
      • Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

                                                           

      Week 10 Top 100 PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      2Antonio Brown (PIT)
      3Todd Gurley (LAR)
      4LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      5Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      6Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
      7Julio Jones (ATL)
      8Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      9Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      10Mark Ingram (NO)
      11Alvin Kamara (NO)
      12Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      13Michael Thomas (NO)
      14Jordan Howard (CHI)
      15A.J. Green (CIN)
      16Carlos Hyde (SF)
      17Golden Tate (DET)
      18Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      19DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      20Dez Bryant (DAL)
      21Rob Gronkowski (NE)
      22Evan Engram (NYG)
      23Adam Thielen (MIN)
      24Jerick McKinnon (MIN)
      25Brandin Cooks (NE)
      26Marvin Jones (DET)
      27Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      28Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      29Chris Thompson (WAS)
      30Devante Parker (MIA)
      31Devin Funchess (CAR)
      32Jimmy Graham (SEA)
      33Lamar Miller (HOU)
      34JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
      35Robby Anderson (NYJ)
      36Sterling Shepard (NYG)
      37Robert Woods (LAR)
      38Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
      39Joe Mixon (CIN)
      40Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
      41Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      42Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      43Orleans Darkwa (NYG)
      44Adrian Peterson (ARI)
      45Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      46Duke Johnson (CLE)
      47DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      48T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      49Ameer Abdullah (DET)
      50Matt Forte (NYJ)
      51Bilal Powell (NYJ)
      52Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      53DeSean Jackson (TB)
      54Cameron Brate (TB)
      55James White (NE)
      56Ted Ginn (NO)
      57Keenan Allen (LAC)
      58Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      59Jordy Nelson (GB)
      60Doug Martin (TB)
      61Jack Doyle (IND)
      62Cooper Kupp (LAR)
      63Davante Adams (GB)
      64Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      65Delanie Walker (TEN)
      66Vernon Davis (WAS)
      67Marqise Lee (JAC)
      68Paul Richardson (SEA)
      69Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      70Tyler Lockett (SEA)
      71Jermaine Kearse (NYJ)
      72Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
      73Danny Amendola (NE)
      74Frank Gore (IND)
      75Adam Humphries (TB)
      76Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ)
      77Tyler Kroft (CIN)
      78Aaron Jones (GB)
      79Randall Cobb (GB)
      80Corey Davis (TEN)
      81Kenyan Drake (MIA)
      82Allen Hurns (JAC)
      83Theo Riddick (DET)
      84C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      85Tarik Cohen (CHI)
      86Derrick Henry (TEN)
      87Jason Witten (DAL)
      88Marquise Goodwin (SF)
      89Marlon Mack (IND)
      90Latavius Murray (MIN)
      91Josh Doctson (WAS)
      92Hunter Henry (LAC)
      93Will Fuller (HOU)
      94C.J. Prosise (SEA)
      95Aldrick Robinson (SF)
      96Thomas Rawls (SEA)
      97Dion Lewis (NE)
      98Austin Hooper (ATL)
      99Garrett Celek (SF)
      100Curtis Samuel (CAR)

    Quarterbacks

      Jared Goff has been taking advantage of beatable matchups.
      Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

      Better Than Usual

      Jared Goff, LAR (vs. HOU)

      Goff made the sleeper category last week and came through with a huge game on the road against the New York Giants. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 311 yards with four touchdowns in a 51-17 blowout victory. He's graduated from a sleeper/streamer to a legit starting option with yet another plus matchup on tap for Sunday.

      Goff gets a crack at a Houston Texans defense that allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Jacoby Brissett in a Week 9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Over the last four weeks (three games), the Texans allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, who have posted 900 yards and four touchdowns through the air over that span.

      Houston is a team heading in the wrong direction, while the Rams continue their ascension with Goff leading the way. Fantasy owners should use him with confidence this weekend.

                    

      Concern

      Tyrod Taylor, BUF (vs. NO)

      Taylor has been a great option over the last month, averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game against the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's tough to rank him too low, but you have to acknowledge that he did have three beatable matchups in those games and faces a tougher opponent this weekend when the New Orleans Saints come to Buffalo.

      The Saints have been a top-10 defense against quarterbacks over the last four weeks, limiting the position to fewer than 13 fantasy points per game against the Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Other than facing and limiting Matthew Stafford to 312 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, they didn't have to deal with strong competition.

      Taylor is tough to deal with because you have to respect his ability to run, which is important since his legs can make up for a lack of production in the passing game. Expectations should be somewhat lower for Taylor, but he's still a low-end starting option.

                   

      Avoid

      Philip Rivers, LAC (at JAC)

      If Rivers were playing at a high level, he'd probably be a concern instead of an avoid. But he's been up and down this season, so he's much easier to stay away from with a brutal matchup in Jacksonville at EverBank Field.

      The Jaguars defense has been a huge key to the team's success this season and bad news for owners who had quarterbacks facing them in given weeks. In three games over the last month with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville held quarterbacks to just 460 passing yards and one touchdown, which works out to fewer than nine fantasy points per game.

      The Jaguars have the talent to defend at a high level both inside and on the perimeter, meaning Rivers likely won't have a reliable wide receiver to throw to throughout the game. Look elsewhere for a quarterback this week.

                 

      Sleeper

      Eli Manning, NYG (at SF)

      Desperate times call for the New York Giants. With the way this season has gone, you probably don't want anything to do with anyone on the team for fantasy purposes other than Evan Engram and possibly Sterling Shepard. In almost any other game, you'd be right to avoid Manning, but this is a rare week when the Giants are facing a team with a worse record.

      The winless San Francisco 49ers trail only the Giants in most fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks over the last month, and they rank third in that category for the season. So their ineptitude is more than just a recent trend. During the last month, they allowed almost 23 fantasy points per game thanks to 978 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

      The Giants may be a mess, but Manning still has Engram and Shepard to go to against a beatable secondary. If anything, the 36-year-old signal-caller could be auditioning for his next job, so he still has reason enough to finish the season strong even if many other Giants have given up. If you're really stuck, Manning can fill in for just this week.

                            

      Week 10 Quarterback Rankings

    Running Backs

      Jordan Howard needs plenty of volume to be productive.
      Darron Cummings/Associated Press

      Better Than Usual

      Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. GB)

      Howard's been able to stay afloat this season with little talent around him in Chicago because he's been the focal point of the Bears offense by default. He must get plenty of volume in order to succeed because touchdowns have been hard to come by (zero in the last four games), and he doesn't have much of a role in the passing game (14 receptions for 78 yards on 21 targets this season). 

      Luckily, he has a perfect matchup to get busy in Week 10 when the Green Bay Packers visit Soldier Field sans Aaron Rodgers. Howard's fantasy value has been tied to volume, which also means it's been tied to game flow. If the Bears can stay in contests, he'll get enough carries to have a shot at solid fantasy production.

      Brett Hundley has been a major downgrade from Rodgers, and the Bears defense has been a top-five unit for the season. And it's been the top defense over the last four weeks against fantasy quarterbacks.

      Because the Bears can rely on their defense to handle the Packers offense, Howard should have plenty of chances to take advantage of a Green Bay defense giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last month. Howard averaged 24.75 carries per game in the last four weeks and should be in line for a similar workload with a beatable matchup against the Packers.

                                                

      Concern 

      Adrian Peterson, ARI (vs. SEA)

      Much like Howard, Peterson needs volume to come through, which means he also needs the game flow to work in his favor. The Cardinals have won two of the three contests since Peterson joined the team.

      In victories over the Buccaneers and 49ers, the Cardinals held the lead throughout, which allowed Peterson to pile up 293 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. In a blowout loss to the Rams, Peterson had just 11 carries for 21 yards.

      Those wins came against two of the worst teams in the league and the loss came against the NFC West division leader. Peterson won't have an easy time Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks visit University of Phoenix Stadium. In the last four weeks (three games), running backs have just 176 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries when facing Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed a total of 675 rushing yards to running backs in eight games.

      Meanwhile, Arizona has been a bottom-10 defense against QBs, RBs and WRs in the last month, so Seattle could do some damage through the air. And if the Seahawks go up early, Peterson may not get the volume he needs to be productive.

      Downgrade him on a short week, as he'll likely struggle even if he does get a heavy workload.

                                       

      Avoid

      Robert Kelley, WAS (vs. MIN)

      Other than Chris Thompson, the Washington Redskins have had very little production out of their backfield, with both Kelley and Samaje Perine failing to establish a reliable rushing attack. Kelley is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, and Perine is right behind him at 3.1 yards per tote.

      Kelley topped out at 78 yards in Week 2, but he doesn't have another game with more than 30 rushing yards. His fantasy production over the last two games has been saved by three touchdowns. In those contests, he has 53 yards on 29 carries.

      Not that it matters much, but Kelley gets another tough test this week when the Minnesota Vikings pay the Redskins a visit. In their last three games, the Vikings held running backs to the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game. As the numbers show, Kelley is useless without a touchdown, so if you're considering him for any other reason than a short score, your expectations are way too high. Don't chase touchdowns.

                                     

      Sleeper

      C.J. Prosise, SEA (at ARI)

      Prosise hasn't registered a touch since Week 3 after missing nearly all of the last five games with an ankle injury, but he wasn't on the final injury report of the week heading into Thursday's game with Arizona. That means he will play following a full, albeit short, week of practice.

      The Seattle Seahawks rank 20th in total rushing yards (831) and 19th in rushing yards per game (103.9) with just two rushing touchdowns on the season. Their leading rusher is quarterback Russell Wilson with 271 yards and a score on 46 carries.

      Even though he hasn't played since landing on injured reserve following Week 4, Chris Carson is second on the team with 208 rushing yards. No Seattle running back has more than nine receptions for the season. Clearly, Prosise has a chance to step into a busy role with such a void in the backfield.

      He'll return to action with a plus matchup facing the Cardinals. They've given up 23 receptions for 224 yards to running backs in their last three games and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to RBs during that span. If you stashed Prosise, this is the situation you were hoping for, so consider giving him a look as an RB3/flex play for Week 10.

                                 

      Week 10 Running Back PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      2Todd Gurley (LAR)
      3LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      4Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      5Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
      6Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      7Mark Ingram (NO)
      8Alvin Kamara (NO)
      9Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      10Jordan Howard (CHI)
      11Carlos Hyde (SF)
      12Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      13Jerick McKinnon (MIN)
      14Chris Thompson (WAS)
      15Lamar Miller (HOU)
      16Joe Mixon (CIN)
      17Orleans Darkwa (NYG)
      18Adrian Peterson (ARI)
      19Duke Johnson (CLE)
      20DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      21Ameer Abdullah (DET)
      22Matt Forte (NYJ)
      23Bilal Powell (NYJ)
      24Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      25James White (NE)
      26Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      27Doug Martin (TB)
      28Frank Gore (IND)
      29Aaron Jones (GB)
      30Kenyan Drake (MIA)
      31Theo Riddick (DET)
      32C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      33Tarik Cohen (CHI)
      34Derrick Henry (TEN)
      35Marlon Mack (IND)
      36Latavius Murray (MIN)
      37C.J. Prosise (SEA)
      38Thomas Rawls (SEA)
      39Dion Lewis (NE)
      40Damien Williams (MIA)
      41Devontae Booker (DEN)
      42Ty Montgomery (GB)
      43Rex Burkhead (NE)
      44Wayne Gallman (NYG)
      45Jamaal Charles (DEN)
      46Jonathan Stewart (CAR)
      47Shane Vereen (NYG)
      48Andre Ellington (ARI)
      49Chris Ivory (JAC)
      50Matt Breida (SF)
      51Austin Ekeler (LAC)
      52Robert Kelley (WAS)
      53Giovani Bernard (CIN)
      54D'Onta Foreman (HOU)
      55J.D. McKissic (SEA)
      56Charles Sims (TB)
      57Mike Gillislee (NE)
      58Benny Cunningham (CHI)
      59Mike Tolbert (BUF)
      60T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
      61CJ Ham (MIN)
      62Kerwynn Williams (ARI)
      63Elijah McGuire (NYJ)
      64Dwayne Washington (DET)
      65Peyton Barber (TB)
      66Branden Oliver (LAC)
      67Tommy Bohanon (JAC)
      68Jeremy Hill (CIN)
      69Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
      70Rod Smith (DAL)
      71Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
      72Alfred Morris (DAL)
      73Jamaal Williams (GB)
      74Samaje Perine (WAS)
      75James Conner (PIT)
      76Cameron Artis-Payne (CAR)
      77Alfred Blue (HOU)
      78Zach Zenner (DET)

    Wide Receivers

      Robert Woods should continue his strong play when he faces the Houston Texans.
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      Better Than Usual

      Robert Woods, LAR (vs. HOU)

      If you're not sold on Woods yet, you haven't been paying attention. While Sammy Watkins has been a major disappointment for more than a month (besides a 67-yard TD last week), Woods has become the top option for Jared Goff in a much-improved Los Angeles Rams offense. After posting four receptions for 70 yards and two TDs on five targets last week, Woods has 19 receptions for 265 yards and two TDs on 27 targets in the last four games. He leads the Rams in targets, receptions and receiving yards.

      Houston's defense shouldn't give Woods and the Los Angeles receiving corps many problems, as they've been trending in the wrong direction over the last month. WRs have posted 29.33 fantasy points per game against the Texans during that span, which is the third-most allowed behind the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. You could theoretically take a shot on Cooper Kupp or Watkins if you want in such a good matchup, but the top option is Woods.

           

      Concern

      Keenan Allen, LAC (at JAC)

      Allen's had a disappointing season as the No. 23 PPR WR over the first nine weeks, and he'll have a tough time turning it around this weekend in Jacksonville. Allen has just two 100-yard efforts on the season but hasn't had more than 67 yards in his last four games. His only TD came back in Week 1. Even with his struggles, he leads the Chargers in targets (72), receptions (40) and receiving yards (548), although that's more of an indictment of the team's receiving corps as a whole.

      Jacksonville has become the matchup to avoid if you have any part of a passing game facing them in a given week. In the last month, no team has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to WRs at just 8.2. Even if Allen stays away from Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Colvin could give him some trouble working out of the slot. If you have to stick with Allen, don't expect him to break out of his funk in such a brutal matchup.

           

      Avoid

      Will Fuller, HOU (at LAR)

      If you checked out this week's B.S. Meter, the future of Fuller with Tom Savage taking over for Deshaun Watson was discussed, and that future is bleak. From Weeks 4-8, DeAndre Hopkins ranked No. 1 among fantasy WRs in points per game and Fuller was No. 3. Hopkins was busy enough to finish No. 10 last week, but Fuller was No. 51 with just two receptions for 32 yards on eight targets. The quality coming from Savage is a lot different than what Fuller got from Watson, so while Fuller's hot streak wasn't going to last forever, now even his chances of remaining relevant are in question.

      After some early-season missteps, the Rams pass defense has turned it around, which is why it ranks sixth in fewest fantasy points per game allowed to WRs over the last four weeks. Between facing an improved defense and major problems at QB, you'd be better off staying away from Fuller instead of hoping for him to return to the production he had with Watson.

           

      Sleeper

      Robby Anderson, NYJ (at TB)

      Much like Woods, you might not get excited about Anderson, but the production speaks for itself and has a great chance to continue in this week's trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

      In last week's win over the Buffalo Bills, Anderson scored for the third time in as many weeks as part of a four-reception, 48-yard performance on five targets. He has 17 receptions for 263 yards and three TDs on 28 targets in the last four games. Anderson is the No. 7 fantasy WR in PPR formats during those four games. The Buccaneers allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per game to WRs in the last month, so there's nothing to worry about with this matchup. Keep rolling with Anderson in Week 10.

           

      Week 10 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Antonio Brown (PIT)
      2Julio Jones (ATL)
      3Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      4Michael Thomas (NO)
      5A.J. Green (CIN)
      6Golden Tate (DET)
      7DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      8Dez Bryant (DAL)
      9Adam Thielen (MIN)
      10Brandin Cooks (NE)
      11Marvin Jones (DET)
      12Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      13Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      14DeVante Parker (MIA)
      15Devin Funchess (CAR)
      16JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
      17Robby Anderson (NYJ)
      18Sterling Shepard (NYG)
      19Robert Woods (LAR)
      20Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
      21Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      22Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      23Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      24T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      25DeSean Jackson (TB)
      26Ted Ginn (NO)
      27Keenan Allen (LAC)
      28Jordy Nelson (GB)
      29Cooper Kupp (LAR)
      30Davante Adams (GB)
      31Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      32Marqise Lee (JAC)
      33Paul Richardson (SEA)
      34Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      35Tyler Lockett (SEA)
      36Jermaine Kearse (NYJ)
      37Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
      38Danny Amendola (NE)
      39Adam Humphries (TB)
      40Randall Cobb (GB)
      41Corey Davis (TEN)
      42Allen Hurns (JAC)
      43Marquise Goodwin (SF)
      44Josh Doctson (WAS)
      45Will Fuller (HOU)
      46Aldrick Robinson (SF)
      47Curtis Samuel (CAR)
      48Kenny Stills (MIA)
      49Cole Beasley (DAL)
      50Terrance Williams (DAL)
      51John Brown (ARI)
      52TJ Jones (DET)
      53Kendall Wright (CHI)
      54Jordan Matthews (BUF)
      55Eric Decker (TEN)
      56Ricardo Louis (CLE)
      57Tyrell Williams (LAC)
      58Jamison Crowder (WAS)
      59Martavis Bryant (PIT)
      60Ryan Grant (WAS)
      61Tavarres King (NYG)
      62Tre McBride (CHI)
      63Travis Benjamin (LAC)
      64Taylor Gabriel (ATL)
      65Brandon LaFell (CIN)
      66Donte Moncrief (IND)
      67Chris Godwin (TB)
      68Jaron Brown (ARI)
      69Terrelle Pryor (WAS)
      70Zay Jones (BUF)
      71Brandon Coleman (NO)
      72Bennie Fowler (DEN)
      73Kendrick Bourne (SF)
      74Russell Shepard (CAR)
      75Brice Butler (DAL)
      76Bryce Treggs (CLE)
      77Bruce Ellington (HOU)
      78Willie Snead (NO)
      79Dede Westbrook (JAC)
      80Tanner Gentry (CHI)
      81Roger Lewis (NYG)
      82J.J. Nelson (ARI)
      83Rashard Higgins (CLE)
      84Tavon Austin (LAR)
      85Deonte Thompson (BUF)
      86Kamar Aiken (IND)
      87Laquon Treadwell (MIN)
      88Kasen Williams (CLE)
      89Josh Malone (CIN)
      90Kenny Britt (CLE)
      91Phillip Dorsett (NE)
      92Mike Williams (LAC)
      93Dontrelle Inman (CHI)
      94John Ross (CIN)

    Tight Ends

      Kyle Rudolph should stay hot in Washington.
      Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

      Better Than Usual

      Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at WAS)

      Even though the QB situation in Minnesota hasn't gone to plan, Case Keenum is playing well enough to have the Vikings at 6-2 coming out of their bye, and more importantly for fantasy purposes, he's getting the ball to Rudolph.

      In the four games before the Week 9 bye, Rudolph had 22 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs, which put him seventh among TEs in PPR formats from Weeks 5-8. Rudolph doesn't have a game with more than six receptions or 47 yards, but he's been consistent enough to consider a decent starter at a position that doesn't have a lot of consistency. Keep rolling with him this week when he travels to Washington to face the Redskins. They've allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to TEs in the last four weeks.

           

      Concern

      Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. MIN)

      Reed had to sit out Week 9 with a hamstring injury, yet Washington had no problem replacing him with Vernon Davis, who put up six receptions for 72 yards on nine targets in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. Davis was already second on the team in receiving yards before last week and has been the more reliable option on a weekly basis compared to Reed, who has missed two games and hasn't been fully healthy all season.

      Even if Reed can play this week, he won't be 100 percent and doesn't have a good matchup against the visiting Vikings. No team has been tougher for fantasy TEs to score on in the last month. The numbers prove Davis should be the preferred fantasy TE in Washington, so don't let Reed's name value trick you into using him if he's healthy enough for the team to activate on Sunday.

           

      Avoid

      Jason Witten, DAL (at ATL)

      Witten's hot start to the season feels like a distant memory following a quiet last month. In the last four weeks (three games), he has just eight receptions for 90 yards and a TD on 10 targets, including just one reception for five yards on his only target in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides the busy roles for Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott, complementary options like Cole Beasley and Terrence Williams have cut into Witten's targets, which makes him even tougher to use in fantasy lineups.

      You may have considered Witten a good fallback option with limited upside, but that hasn't been the case recently and won't be this week on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. They've been the fifth-best defense against fantasy TEs in the last four weeks, allowing just 12 receptions for 121 yards and one TD. Consider other options in better situations and stay away from Witten.

           

      Sleeper

      Garrett Celek, SF (vs. NYG)

      If you've been following the best matchups for TEs to exploit, the New York Giants are always at the top of the list, which is one of the reasons Celek is a deep sleeper for Week 10. This would have been a great spot for George Kittle, but head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled him out due to an ankle injury, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

      Celek gets the start for the San Francisco 49ers this week, so he's worth a look against the Giants. The Giants allowed at least one TD to a TE in every game this season, including Tyler Higbee of the Rams in Week 9. They allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to TEs in the last four weeks and the most fantasy points per game to TEs on the season. The 49ers are low on options in the passing game, so they'd be foolish not to look Celek's way in such a great matchup.

           

      Week 10 Tight End PPR Rankings

    Defenses

      Fire up the New England Patriots defense with a great matchup against the Denver Broncos.
      Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

      Best Streaming Options

      New England Patriots (at DEN)

      Hopefully, you were able to grab the Patriots defense coming off their Week 9 bye because they have a great chance to put up some big fantasy numbers when they head to Denver and face Brock Osweiler and the anemic Broncos offense on Sunday night.

      In the last four weeks, which includes two Osweiler starts, no team allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing defenses than the Broncos. During that span, they gave up 15 sacks, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two TDs while scoring just 46 points. While still far from great, the Patriots defense has shown improvement since its early-season struggles, although any defense would be worth using against this Broncos offense.

           

      New York Giants (at SF)

      If you're reaching a little deeper for a defense in Week 10, consider the Giants in a prime matchup with the 49ers. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Coach Shanahan said Beathard will get another start this week, as the team continues to take its time with newly-acquired Jimmy Garoppolo.

      Beathard has started the last three games and played the majority of the last four games. During that time, San Francisco allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game with 17 sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, one TD and just 54 points scored. Other than Carlos Hyde, there are no true playmakers in the 49ers offense, so despite the Giants' struggles against TEs, they should be a decent fantasy unit if you want to play the matchups.

           

      Week 10 Defense Rankings

    Kickers

      It's been a busy and productive season for Chris Boswell.
      Don Wright/Associated Press

      Best Streaming Option

      Chris Boswell, PIT (at IND)

      While it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is starting to pick up its production, it's given Boswell enough chances to be a productive fantasy kicker, and he's succeeded. In fact, over the last four games, he covered all six extra points and all 11 field goals. He hasn't missed an extra point all season and hasn't missed a field goal since Week 4. The Steelers should have no problem against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, so it should be another productive day for Boswell.

           

      Week 10 Kicker Rankings