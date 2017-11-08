Report: Deshaun Watson Undergoes Knee Surgery, No Additional Damage Found

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that no additional damage was found.

Watson suffered the injury during practice leading up to the team's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tom Savage started in Watson's place, and Watson will miss the remainder of the season.

Watson was on pace for a record-breaking rookie season prior to the injury, and he was running away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In seven games, Watson threw for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 269 yards and two scores.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson didn't win the quarterback battle out of training camp and the preseason, but he replaced Savage in Week 1 and didn't relinquish the job until getting injured.

Watson appeared to be far ahead of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his learning curve, and he seemed as though he was already trending toward becoming one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

The former college football national champion won't have the opportunity to build on that for the rest of the 2017 season, but a lack of additional damage in his knee instills confidence that he'll be able to return as Houston's starter in 2018.