WWE Survivor Series 2017: How to Fix Worst Storylines so FarNovember 8, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017: How to Fix Worst Storylines so Far
With a number of interbrand matches on the card for WWE Survivor Series 2017, promoting the feuds and rivalries involved is understandably more difficult than usual.
The star power and talent involved in the big bouts makes them an easier sell, but how does WWE go about fixing storylines which are yet to truly sparkle?
There's even storylines which are, at the time of writing, only hours old. By Survivor Series, they will be barely out of the traps, so fixing those is an even trickier task.
Thankfully, all is not lost, and Survivor Series could yet be one of the best pay-per-views of 2017 as the year draws to a close.
Here's how to fix them up.
Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair or Natalya
As mentioned, the difficultly in promotion brand vs. brand matches are that, in WWE's current climate, the opponents barely come to blows.
And that's been very much the case with Alexa Bliss and Natalya, who have found it tough to promote their upcoming bout at Survivor Series.
With so much going on elsewhere, each match faces a real challenge to garner a fair share of the spotlight.
But for this match, which is currently slated to be heel vs. heel, there's one bold change the company can make to get fans interested: put the belt on Charlotte.
It's brave, it's interesting, but it creates two things. One is the traditional babyface vs. heel dynamic, and the other is pitting two wrestlers against each other who've had more than a touch of recent history. It all fits, as harsh as it is on Natalya.
Team Raw Men vs. Team SmackDown Men
There is an interesting look to both teams in the big 5-on-5 Survivor Series match featuring Raw and SmackDown's male competitors.
Both, for example, feature a blend of popular talent, with the likes of Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura all competing.
But to make this truly interesting, WWE has to threaten a touch of civil war in the final shows before Survivor Series.
It's looking likely Raw will invade SmackDown Live next Tuesday, but with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and now Rusev overlooked for the blue brand's team, WWE can add another dynamic into the mix.
The possibility of some of SmackDown's own stars turning on Shane McMahon's team at the show. If the Raw invasion happens, have Owens, Zayn and Rusev be nowhere to be seen. Even better, have the three of them appear threatening a mutiny.
It would leave fans guessing as to whether, rather than Raw winning next Sunday, instead, it will be SmackDown who cost themselves victory due to a civil war.
Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion
WWE had spent so much time and energy trying to get fans invested in Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, that it has put itself in an interesting dilemma with Survivor Series days away.
There is inevitably going to be a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal next week, with the latter almost certain to use his mandatory rematch clause before Survivor Series.
But should Styles retain and head forward to Survivor Series to face Brock, WWE then has very little, if any, time to hype the bout.
It should do a pretty decent job of selling itself, and it will certainly be easier than Mahal vs. Lesnar was, but there are things WWE can do.
For example, Heyman and Lesnar have to be on explosive form on Raw on Monday night. There's even the possibility that Lesnar should be among the Raw cohorts that potentially show up on SmackDown the following night, with him specifically targeting AJ.
And speaking of an invasion..
What Must Happen Next Week: A Raw Invasion of SmackDown Live
The simplest and best way to promote Survivor Series? All-out carnage next Monday and Tuesday.
Sure, Raw should invade SmackDown Live before Survivor Series. But why can't the blue brand show up on Raw again?
The women's division. The tag division. The main event guys. Absolutely everyone needs to create unparalleled chaos to leave fans chomping at the bit for next Sunday and one of the biggest shows of the year.
Create doubt in fans' minds as to whether some big names will be ready after being attacked by their rival brand.
Make fans believe that Survivor Series 2017 could be one of the biggest in history. Because it could be. If the booking is done properly in the final days before the show.