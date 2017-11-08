John Cena Named Final Member of SmackDown Live's Survivor Series Team

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon made a blockbuster announcement Wednesday, revealing that John Cena will be the fifth and final member of his team at Survivor Series.

Cena will join McMahon, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura as the Superstars vying for brand supremacy on the blue side in the five-on-five traditional men's elimination match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 19.

SmackDown will take on a stacked Raw team that boasts Raw Commissioner Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Jason Jordan.

Cena hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at No Mercy in September. Cena seemed to be bidding farewell to the WWE Universe after the match, and he suggested on Raw Talk that his role with WWE was set to change due to his obligations in Hollywood.

Despite that, Cena is already back in the fold, and he adds some significant star power to a match that was already set to feature many of WWE's best.

While Cena was originally part of SmackDown following the brand split last year, he eventually became a free agent, which allowed him to compete on either Raw or SmackDown.

Following a stint on Raw, Cena is back battling for Team Blue, and he quite possibly makes SmackDown the favorite to prevail at Survivor Series.

Cena's addition to the card lends more credence to the idea that Survivor Series could be the best pay-per-view of 2017, as it already includes a dream match pitting WWE champion AJ Styles against universal champion Brock Lesnar.

