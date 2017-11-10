Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 13

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Before we get into the Week 10 picks, let's look back at the Week 9 recommendations to see who shined and who didn't.

If a player I recommended finished inside weekly starter territory (the top 12 quarterbacks, tight ends and defenses, top 24 running backs and top 36 wide receivers), I'm calling that a win.

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (13 carries, 43 yards, 1 catch, 3 yards, RB38): It never fails—on the weeks I pick Collins, Buck Allen has a big game. If I pick Allen, it's Collins' turn. White flag time. I surrender. LOSS

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts (308 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 12 rushing yards, QB8): Let us bow our heads and give thanks for a Houston Texans defense that's so bad it made Jacoby Brissett look good. WIN

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams (311 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, QB2): The good news is Goff went off against the hapless Giants in New York. The bad news is that in doing so his "sleeper" status has been revoked. WIN

Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants (16 carries, 71 yards, 2 catches, 8 yards, RB25): Darkwa ran well against the Rams, but the Giants fell behind and had to abandon the ground game. Those jerks. LOSS

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (9 carries, 29 yards, RB52): Remember what I wrote about a changing of the guard at running back in Indy? Forget what I wrote about a changing of the guard at running back in Indy. LOSS

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers (11 carries, 21 yards, 2 FL, RB56): This has to be one of my uglier misses of the season. Stewart flat-out looked awful against a so-so Atlanta Falcons defense and put the ball on the ground twice. LOSS

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (2 catches, 28 yards, WR63): Davis is a good waiver target this week if you need help at wide receiver, but his first game back after a long layoff was a quiet one. LOSS

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (2 receptions, 10 yards, WR74): At this point, the only players in Seattle's offense I trust for fantasy purposes are Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin. The Seahawks are just too inconsistent. LOSS

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants (5 catches, 70 yards, WR29): The flip side of New York's decision to abandon the run was more yardage for the pass-catchers. This isn't an especially impressive "win," but I'll take it. WIN

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (6 receptions, 72 yards, TE6): Davis injured his hand in the win over the Seahawks, but not before he posted a nice stat line in relief of the injured Jordan Reed (hamstring). WIN

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams (1 catch, 8 yards, TD, TE18): The Giants gave up yet another touchdown catch to a tight end Sunday. But where Higbee's concerned at least, that's all they gave up. LOSS

Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (329 yards allowed, 10 points allowed, 5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, D/ST5): There are some things you can count on in 2017—and the futility of the San Francisco 49ers offense is one of them. WIN

WEEK 6 TOTAL: 5/12 (.417)

Not the best week I've had this season, but not the worst either. I hit on the quarterbacks and defense, and missed badly on all but one of the backs and receivers.

Were I just making lineup recommendations, hitting on about 45 percent would be awful. But given that these are "sleepers" and that I've made an honest effort to avoid calls so obvious they aren't sleepers at all, that's a decent ratio of hits vs. misses.

Hey. In baseball I'd be headed for the Hall of Fame.

SEASON TOTAL: 50/108 (.463)