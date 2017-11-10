MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

The 2017 MotoGP season reaches a dramatic conclusion on Sunday, with the title set to be decided on the final race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

Reigning champion and current leader Marc Marquez heads into the weekend 21 points clear and favourite to claim glory, but Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso still has a slim chance.

For Dovizioso to clinch a first MotoGP title, he must win the race and hope Marquez finishes in 11th place or below.

If the Spaniard finishes in 12th, the pair will both have 286 points, but Dovizioso will claim the title as he will have more race wins, seven to Marquez's six.

The situation at the top is neatly illustrated by BT Sport MotoGP:

Schedule (GMT)

Practice 1, Friday, November 10, 8:55 a.m.—9:40 a.m.



Practice 2, Friday, November 10, 1:05 p.m.—1:50 p.m.



Practice 3, Saturday, November 11, 8:55 a.m.—9:40 a.m.



Practice 4, Saturday, November 11, 12:30 p.m.—1 p.m.



Qualifying 1, Saturday, November 11, 1:10 p.m.—1:25 p.m.



Qualifying 2, Saturday, November 11, 1:35 p.m.—1:50 p.m.



Race, Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m.

The action can be streamed via the BT Sport website and with beIN Sports Connect (U.S.).

Here is a look at the top riders:

Marc Marquez: Honda

Marquez is bidding for his fourth title on Sunday, and with a healthy lead, it would be a surprise if he were not celebrating at the end of the race.

Per MCN, the Catalan has said he is feeling the pressure but is happy to be on a track which he feels suits him:

"Of course, it will be natural to feel some pressure in Valencia with so much at stake, but honestly there has been pressure for the entire second part of the season. And the fact that we’ve been able to manage some tricky situations, as was the case at the last race in Malaysia, gives me a positive feeling. Regarding the track, I feel good because I like Valencia. It’s an anticlockwise circuit, which normally suits me."

Marquez may like this track, but he has only won once in MotoGP at Valencia, in 2014, and finished second to Jorge Lorenzo last year.

However, if the Catalan can stay out of trouble, he should have more than enough to seal the result he needs and etch his name even more deeply into the sport's histoy.

Andrea Dovizioso: Ducati

Dovizioso goes into Sunday's race with momentum—he won in Sepang, Malaysia, last time out to take the title fight to the final day.

The Italian has six race wins already this season and can take heart from history that shows a lead has been overtaken on the final day three times before.

Wayne Rainey was the first man to do it in 1992, Nicky Hayden also achieved it in 2006 and Jorge Lorenzo pulled it off in 2015, per BT Sport.

Dovizioso also knows he simply has to win on Sunday, as anything less than victory will mean the title goes to Marquez.

Even if, as expected, the Catalan does take the title, Dovizioso can still look back on a superb campaign.

The 31-year-old started the season as Ducati's No. 2 rider but has provided the team with a title challenge and has defied expectations to consistently excel throughout the campaign.