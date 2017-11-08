Eric Bledsoe on Trade: 'Had a Great Time in Phoenix,' 'Excited for What's Next'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Eric Bledsoe said he's "excited" to move forward with his NBA career after the blockbuster trade Tuesday sending him from the Phoenix Suns to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com passed along comments from the 27-year-old point guard about his four-plus seasons in Phoenix and his future in Milwaukee.

"It means a lot to me," Bledsoe said. "I'm in my prime and headed to a competitive situation in the Eastern Conference. This is a great time for me and my family. We're looking forward to getting started in Milwaukee. I had a great time in Phoenix, but I'm excited for what's next."

The University of Kentucky product caused a media firestorm last month after posting a message on social media that seemingly doubled as a trade request:

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough later said the guard wouldn't "be with us going forward," so he hasn't played in a game since Oct. 21.

The Bucks announced their acquisition of Bledsoe on Tuesday in exchange for center Greg Monroe and a protected first- and second-round draft pick.

"I felt like with where the team was headed, it was time for me to move on," Bledsoe told Haynes. "They've got an amazing, young, talented team, and I feel like it was time for me to find a better situation for my career. It had nothing to do with anything the Suns had going on. I made the decision that this was best for me."

Although Milwaukee is off to a lackluster 4-6 start, it features a promising roster led by emerging MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and versatile wing Khris Middleton. Jabari Parker will further bolster the squad when he returns from injury near All-Star Weekend.

Adding Bledsoe, who ranked 12th among point guards in Player Efficiency Rating last season, could make the Bucks a sleeper in the East if everybody stays healthy.