    Yankees Rumors: Rob Thomson to Interview for Manager Position

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 19: Bench coach Rob Thomson #59 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout moments before the start of the first inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 19, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    Rob Thomson will interview for the New York Yankees' vacant managerial position Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

    The Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman parted ways with former manager Joe Girardi last month after 10 years at the helm.

         

