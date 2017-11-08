Yankees Rumors: Rob Thomson to Interview for Manager Position

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Rob Thomson will interview for the New York Yankees' vacant managerial position Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman parted ways with former manager Joe Girardi last month after 10 years at the helm.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.