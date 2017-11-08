A-League Round 6 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Unlike many of the world's biggest football leagues, the A-League doesn't stop for the international break this weekend, with the competition's 10 clubs having to take the pitch without several of their stars.



The club who will be hurt most by this is Melbourne Victory, who'll be missing Australian midfielder James Troisi and New Zealand forward Kosta Barbarouses.



There is also a big question mark surrounding Mark Milligan, who didn't travel with the Socceroos squad for the World Cup qualification playoff first leg with Honduras as he was suspended for a second yellow card. However, he is unlikely to play much of a role in Victory's match with Brisbane Roar on Saturday night, as he'll be available for Wednesday's second leg.



Luckily for Melbourne, Brisbane have collected just two points from their opening five games and are at $4 AUD to pick up their first win of the campaign, according to AustralianGambling. Victory are at $1.83, with the draw at $3.60.



Brisbane drew with Central Coast Mariners last week, who host the ladder-leading Sydney FC in the first fixture of the round on Friday night.



The Sky Blues ($1.62) have a full squad to choose from and shouldn't have too many problems against the last-placed Mariners, who are at the biggest price of the round at $5.



Before last weekend, the team to beat was Melbourne City, but Sydney took care of them 1-0 thanks to a Luke Wilshire goal just before the hour mark.



Socceroos striker Tim Cahill went down with an ankle injury in that contest, which sent a scare through the Aussie camp, but he travelled with the national team, which is good news for Australia. But that means that City will be without him when they host Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday night.



City are a $2.10 favorite for the Sunday night clash with the Wanderers—who'll be without defender Josh Risdon, who's also in the Central American nation with the Roos—out at $3.30.



Adelaide United host Newcastle Jets on Saturday afternoon, and they're considered a slight favorite to get their second win of the season at $2.20. The Jets, who've started the season brightly with 11 points from a possible 15, are just behind them at $2.88.



Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh secured all three points against Adelaide last week, sealing the win with a header with 10 minutes to spare. His side are a $2.75 underdog to beat Wellington Phoenix ($2.30) on Sunday in the New Zealand capital.