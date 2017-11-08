WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from Nov. 7

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

History was made in the United Kingdom on Tuesday night.

For those lucky enough to be there to see it, the WWE Championship changed hands outside of North America for the first time in its 54-year history in Manchester on SmackDown Live this week.

But AJ Styles' win over Jinder Mahal wasn't the only serious talking point from Tuesday's show, which did a good job of building momentum up to Survivor Series on November 19.

There were winners and losers all across the night, with Styles inevitably the biggest winner.

Here's a look at those who had a good night on Tuesday and who had one to forget.