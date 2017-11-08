WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from Nov. 7

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from Nov. 7November 8, 2017
History was made in the United Kingdom on Tuesday night.
For those lucky enough to be there to see it, the WWE Championship changed hands outside of North America for the first time in its 54-year history in Manchester on SmackDown Live this week.
But AJ Styles' win over Jinder Mahal wasn't the only serious talking point from Tuesday's show, which did a good job of building momentum up to Survivor Series on November 19.
There were winners and losers all across the night, with Styles inevitably the biggest winner.
Here's a look at those who had a good night on Tuesday and who had one to forget.
Loser: James Ellsworth
It was far from the highlight of Becky Lynch's career in WWE, but it truly was an all-round miserable night in Manchester for James Ellsworth.
Not only did he get beaten in a pretty uneventful match against Lynch, but afterwards, he was turned on by his only ally in Carmella.
It means Miss Money in the Bank will likely head on without him now. She will cope. But will Ellsworth?
His WWE career looks to be at an interesting impasse. Signed initially by WWE a year or so ago after impressing as a jobber, it's hard to imagine what he does next.
Winner: Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair didn't even have to step in the ring this week to ensure she had a positive show on SmackDown Live.
Although Natalya is currently slated to take on Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series, WWE has already shown it isn't afraid to change plans at the last minute.
So next week, when Flair faces Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship, it doesn't look a foregone conclusion that Natalya will be squaring off against Bliss.
Flair certainly has all the credentials to win that match and become champion, and the prospect of her against Bliss is an intriguing one.
It could be too tempting for WWE to pass up on.
Loser: Rusev
Sadly for Rusev, it wasn't Rusev Day on this week's SmackDown Live. It was RKO Day.
The Bulgarian has been growing in confidence in recent weeks, and he certainly seems to be getting more over with fans on the blue brand.
This felt like a great opportunity for him to muscle his way into the SmackDown Survivor Series team against Randy Orton. Instead, he came up painfully short.
So what he does at Survivor Series looks unclear. Beyond that, there is still the potential for Rusev to succeed on SmackDown.
However, he's now likely off the November 19 card. Not a great week for The Bulgarian Brute.
Winners: The New Day
It wasn't just a good night for The New Day in Manchester, it was a good few days' work.
Not content with showing up on Raw on Monday night and laying down the gauntlet to Kurt Angle and his roster again, they opened the show on Tuesday in great form.
What's more, Kofi Kingston was victorious against Sami Zayn in the night's opening bout, and next week they will square off against Zayn and his best buddy, Kevin Owens.
It's clear there is still the potential for The New Day to be involved at Survivor Series, perhaps even against The Shield, given how they inadvertently cost Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins the tag titles on Monday night against Sheamus and Cesaro.
And right now, that would be a star-studded match befitting a trio on top of its game.
Loser: Jinder Mahal
It may well have been the best match during his run with the WWE Championship, but it proved to be Jinder Mahal's last as champion.
There's still every possibility Mahal could pinch the belt back next week just in time for Survivor Series. WWE had invested plenty of time in building for Brock Lesnar vs. Mahal, not least with The Singh Brothers insulting Paul Heyman at every opportunity.
But for now, if Mahal comes up short next week, it's hard to know where he goes next.
His elevation to champion was a major surprise, and he doesn't fit into the upper midcard as things stand.
We will have to wait and see whether he can win back the WWE Championship before Survivor Series. If he doesn't, this may well have been the end of a mini era for Mahal.
Winner: AJ Styles
Though there will have undoubtedly been some rooting for Mahal, it felt like a popular decision to put the WWE Championship back on AJ Styles.
He's been one of the company's best and biggest imports of recent years, and he has justified the hype every step of the way.
He's now a two-time WWE champion, and if he gets over Mahal in an expected rematch next week, he will face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.
With no disrespect to Mahal, that is match feels more worthy of headlining Survivor Series. Styles vs. Lesnar has pulling power, whereas Mahal, who has only recently hit the main-event scene, is perhaps still too wet behind the ears to close a show against Brock.
As Styles pointed out after he won the title on Tuesday night, the last man to win the world title on SmackDown was none other than Brock Lesnar. It will be a fantastic main event between two guys whose paths have never collided if Styles can get through to Survivor Series with the title.