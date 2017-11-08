    LeBron James on Posting Angry 'Arthur' Meme: 'I Like Arthur. That's OK, Right?'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 7: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on Novmber 7, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    After posting a cryptic meme on Instagram, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James commented on its meaning Tuesday. 

    LeBron posted an "angry Arthur" meme on Instagram with the caption "mood" under the photo:

    According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James said: "I like Arthur. That's OK, right?"

    There was plenty of speculation regarding James' post, with McMenamin noting that it came shortly after Kyrie Irving scored 35 points in the Boston Celtics' 110-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

    Also, the Cavs have been scuffling this season, although they did beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday to improve their record to 5-6.

    Despite the upheaval in Cleveland following the Irving trade, James has continued to produce at an impressive clip.

    Through 11 games, LeBron is putting up MVP-caliber numbers with 28.9 points, 9.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting at a 59.8 percent clip.

    The Cavs will look to even their record at 6-6 when they face the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

