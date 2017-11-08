LeBron James on Posting Angry 'Arthur' Meme: 'I Like Arthur. That's OK, Right?'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

After posting a cryptic meme on Instagram, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James commented on its meaning Tuesday.

LeBron posted an "angry Arthur" meme on Instagram with the caption "mood" under the photo:

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James said: "I like Arthur. That's OK, right?"

There was plenty of speculation regarding James' post, with McMenamin noting that it came shortly after Kyrie Irving scored 35 points in the Boston Celtics' 110-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Also, the Cavs have been scuffling this season, although they did beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday to improve their record to 5-6.

Despite the upheaval in Cleveland following the Irving trade, James has continued to produce at an impressive clip.

Through 11 games, LeBron is putting up MVP-caliber numbers with 28.9 points, 9.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting at a 59.8 percent clip.

The Cavs will look to even their record at 6-6 when they face the Houston Rockets on Thursday.