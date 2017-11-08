NFL Draft 2018 Rumors: Giants Scouting Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With the New York Giants struggling through a 1-7 season, they have reportedly started to focus on scouting the top quarterbacks expected to be part of the 2018 NFL draft class.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Giants co-owner John Mara is looking for a franchise quarterback.

Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross reportedly already scouted UCLA's Josh Rosen in person, while USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen are both possible picks as well.

New York's current starting signal-caller is 36-year-old Eli Manning, who has been tasked with a difficult challenge this season.

Manning has thrown for 1,820 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in the midst of losing top receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries. And While Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, his days with the Giants may be nearing an end.

Manning has just two years remaining on his contract beyond 2017 (with a potential opt-out for 2019), and it has become clear the Giants need to energize their franchise.

None of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 class are considered surefire stars, but the likes of Rosen, Darnold and Allen all have potential. On Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's latest big board, Darnold is ranked No. 2 overall, Rosen is No. 3 and Allen is No. 5.

Darnold has thrown for 2,869 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he has also thrown 11 interceptions this season. Rosen's numbers are arguably slightly better, with 2,713 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight picks. Allen has seemingly hurt his draft stock most, completing just 55.4 percent of his passes for 1,588 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If the season ended today, the Giants would pick No. 3 overall behind only the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.