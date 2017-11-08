    Video of Junior Galette Chased, Tased by Police Released by TMZ

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Junior Galette #58 of the Washington Redskins in action during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 26-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released video of Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette's arrest in Biloxi, Mississippi, on April 8.

    Galette was chased down and tased by a police officer after he ignored instructions to freeze. Galette had allegedly been engaged in a fight with another man, leading to his arrest for disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

    TMZ Sports added Galette struck a plea deal with prosecutors, which means the case is effectively closed.

    Per Doug Walker of WLOX, Galette was one of 52 people arrested during the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.

    The 29-year-old is in the midst of his third year with the Redskins, but he missed both the 2015 and 2016 season due to torn Achilles.

    He spent his first five NFL campaigns with the New Orleans Saints, registering 12 sacks in 2013 and 10 in 2014.

    So far this season, Galette has made nine tackles and recorded one sack.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bridgewater Is Morgan Freeman in Shawshank 😂

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fournette Apologizes for Missing Team Photo

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The 'Human Joystick' Is Life Force Behind Bears

      Dan Pompei
      via Bleacher Report