Video of Junior Galette Chased, Tased by Police Released by TMZ

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released video of Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette's arrest in Biloxi, Mississippi, on April 8.

Galette was chased down and tased by a police officer after he ignored instructions to freeze. Galette had allegedly been engaged in a fight with another man, leading to his arrest for disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

TMZ Sports added Galette struck a plea deal with prosecutors, which means the case is effectively closed.

Per Doug Walker of WLOX, Galette was one of 52 people arrested during the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.

The 29-year-old is in the midst of his third year with the Redskins, but he missed both the 2015 and 2016 season due to torn Achilles.

He spent his first five NFL campaigns with the New Orleans Saints, registering 12 sacks in 2013 and 10 in 2014.

So far this season, Galette has made nine tackles and recorded one sack.