NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz Surrounding Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw and More

Following the blockbuster trade between the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators that went down Sunday, there continues to be talk of potential big trades in the NHL.

That deal sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa and Kyle Turris to Nashville, while the Avs picked up some young assets and picks that should help accelerate their rebuild.

Although arguably the two biggest trade chips are now off the market, here is a closer look at a few more players who could potentially be on the move.

Alex Galchenyuk

On a recent episode of Bobcast, TSN's Bob McKenzie made mention of trade discussions between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers.

According to HabsLinks, McKenzie reported that Alex Galchenyuk's name was one that came up during the talks.

The 23-year-old Galchenyuk is struggling this season, as he has registered just four goals and two assists in 16 games to go along with a minus-6 rating.

Galchenyuk's name was constantly on the trade block during the offseason, but he and the Habs managed to come to terms on a three-year extension. Despite that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Galchenyuk get moved since a change of scenery could potentially do him well.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft is two seasons removed from a career year that saw him put up 30 goals and 26 assists in 2015-16. It also marked the first and only time he appeared in all 82 games in a single season.

Galchenyuk hasn't lived up to his immense promise thus far, and with the Canadiens sitting at a disappointing 7-8-1, it may be time for them to start considering the idea of altering their overall team makeup.

Montreal has long relied on finesse and playmaking up front rather than big, physical forwards willing to crash the net and wreak havoc.

Conversely, the Rangers could use a bit more creativity in their forward group and a shot in the arm after starting 7-7-2, which makes Galchenyuk a logical target at this juncture of the season.

Andrew Shaw

In addition to Galchenyuk, McKenzie mentioned forward Andrew Shaw as a player the Rangers and Canadiens discussed, per HabsLinks.

In contrast to Galchenyuk, Shaw is a gritty player who tends to go to the dirty areas, and he isn't afraid to throw around his body or his fists.

Shaw is in the midst of his second season with the Canadiens following a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, and he has registered three goals and five assists through 16 games, putting him on pace for the best offensive output of his career.

He is far from an offensive dynamo, but Shaw scored at least 12 goals every season from 2013-14 through 2016-17, including a career-high 20 for Chicago in 2013-14.

Shaw is skating on Montreal's top line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault, although that generally isn't an ideal role for him.

According to NHLNumbers.com, Shaw is currently signed through 2021-22 at a cap hit of $3.9 million per year, which makes him expendable if he isn't in Montreal's long-term plans.

Shaw was a big part of some Stanley Cup-winning teams in Chicago, and the Rangers are a team that could benefit from that type of heart-and-soul player amid their struggles.

Michael Hutchinson

Few teams have as much organizational goalie depth as the Winnipeg Jets, and that could put them in an advantageous position.

According to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, the Jets have received trade inquiries regarding goalie Michael Hutchinson.

Johnston added that with several goalies getting injured or underperforming around the league, Hutchinson could potentially be on the move.

Winnipeg is set in net at the NHL level with Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason, which has left Hutchinson relegated to the AHL.

The 27-year-old is 3-1 for the Manitoba Moose this season with a 2.40 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

He has been solid but unspectacular in 99 career NHL appearances, with a 41-38-11 record, 2.63 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Hutchinson has the makings of a rental since his contract expires at the end of the season, meaning it may not cost a ton to acquire him.

While Hutchinson isn't necessarily going to be the answer to a team's goaltending problems, he provides quality depth at the least and is capable of being a quality NHL backup.