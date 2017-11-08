Manchester United's Luke Shaw to Reportedly Reject Fenerbahce Transfer

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly reject a move to Fenerbahce in January to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The England international has struggled for minutes this season with the Red Devils, prompting speculation about a possible move to the Turkish side. According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Shaw does not want to make the switch to the Super Lig in January.

Jones said the former Southampton man "may be allowed to leave if suitable offers arrive" but at this point he "has no designs on a move to Turkey."

Shaw has yet to start a game for United in 2017-18, and as noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, it's been a while since he made the XI for the Red Devils:

He has been injured for a handful of games this season, but even when fit, manager Jose Mourinho has turned to other options on the left side of the defence.

At his best, Shaw would be an ideal option for United to call upon. They have a powerful and energetic right-back in Antonio Valencia, and Shaw has displayed similar traits previously in his career. If the 22-year-old could recapture the form showcased at Southampton and early in his United career, he'd surely be in the team.

But Shaw hasn't look like the same player since he suffered a horrific leg break at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign. There appears to be a disconnect between the player and his manager, too.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

According to a report from Jamie Jackson of The Guardian last month, the relationship between the pair has "broken down to such an extent the left-back is concerned his United career is effectively over."

Mourinho has said there remains a place for Shaw at Old Trafford, though he suggested the England man will need to work hard, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

The other factor in play is Shaw's contract, with his deal poised to expire in 2019. Should the campaign end without an extension being agreed, then United would be in a position next summer where they may have to accept a cut-price fee.

A decision to stay and fight for his place will surely earn some favour with Mourinho, though there are a lot of players jostling for the left-back spot. Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have all been used there this season.

When Shaw arrived at Old Trafford, it was assumed he'd fill the role for many years, such was his temperament and potential. While his stock has fallen, there will plenty associated with the Red Devils who will be desperate for him to go on and achieve what many anticipated he would.