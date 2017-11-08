Neymar and Unai Emery's Relationship Reportedly 'Deteriorating' at PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The poor relationship between Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and manager Unai Emery is reportedly continuing to deteriorate.

According to L'Equipe (via AS), there is a "chasm" between the pair despite PSG's ongoing impressive form, and there have been numerous flashpoints between them.



Most publicly was the set-piece spat with Edinson Cavani, and Neymar has left training angry with Emery after a suggestion he was rested, while the Brazilian has also been disinterested in the manager's video sessions, as noted by L'Equipe.

L'Equipe explained the 25-year-old Neymar "makes it clear to the coach that he does not want to listen, and that he should be left alone."

Additionally, per Joaquim Piera of Sport, Neymar is also unmotivated by anything other than the UEFA Champions League having been "surprised by the low quality of the rivals and the low attendances in the stadiums" in Ligue 1.

According to Piera, despite claims the former Barcelona man missed PSG's 5-0 away defeat of Angers on Saturday due to "a small blow," Neymar himself actually decided he "didn't fancy it" as he wanted to rest ahead of international duty with Brazil.



Neymar has been brilliant for PSG since his shock £200 million move to the Parc des Princes from Barca in the summer.

He has returned 11 goals and seven assists in a combined 12 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances so far in 2017-18, per WhoScored.com.

His absence is being felt at the Camp Nou, with Barca striker Luis Suarez admitting the club "miss Ney on the pitch but even more off it," per Sport.

The Uruguayan added he does not believe his former team-mate regrets his decision to swap Barcelona for Paris: "Not at all. Ney is mature enough to know if he regrets leaving and he would say it himself, it doesn't need to be said by other people."

However, it seems all is not perfect for Neymar currently at PSG despite the club having gone unbeaten in all competitions so far this term.