Luis Suarez Says Philippe Coutinho 'Obviously' Wants Barcelona Transfer

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has spoken to former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho about speculation linking him with a move in the summer, saying the Brazilian "obviously" wants to make the switch to the Camp Nou.

Suarez played alongside Coutinho before he moved from the Reds to Barcelona in 2014, a path Coutinho seemed as though he may follow in the previous transfer window. The current Blaugrana star told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) the failed move is something he's discussed.

"Yes, because I have a relationship with him," he said when asked if he'd conversed with Coutinho.

"Obviously he must have wanted to [move to Barcelona] because he is a player who has ambition and any player would want to come to Barcelona," Suarez continued. "He went through a difficult and very complicated moment but as a professional he has continued to show how good a player he is and the personal quality he has."

Sport Witness relayed how the interview was covered by Mundo Deportivo:

Barcelona pressed hard to sign Coutinho in the summer, and the player did what he could to get the move by handing in a transfer request. But Liverpool rejected three bids for the Brazilian from the La Liga giants and the midfielder remained at Anfield.

As noted by Suarez, since being brought back into the side by manager Jurgen Klopp, Coutinho has been exceptional. Per football writer Jack Lusby, prior to picking up an injury recently he was playing some of the best football of his career:

It'll be intriguing to see what happens with Coutinho in the months to come, as Barcelona continue to be linked with the Brazilian. According to chief executive Oscar Grau, the club will try again for the player midseason, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph.

Suarez believes he'd bring plenty of positive traits to the Catalan giants. "I know him as a person and as a player because I played with him, but everyone knows what Coutinho can contribute," he said. "He's a footballer who today is at a very high level."

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Barcelona No. 9 has been a success since he made the switch from Anfield to the Camp Nou, helping the team to two league titles and one UEFA Champions League crown. However, as of late, he's been in a poor spell of form, as noted by OptaJose:

Coutinho's focus at the moment appears to be on helping Liverpool, and alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, the Reds have the attacking class to cause any side issues. If the Brazilian performs well alongside that trio Liverpool have a brilliant chance of finishing in the top four again.

Suarez linked up well with Coutinho during a stunning 2013-14 campaign at Liverpool, and the arrival of the latter may benefit the former. The Uruguayan, who has struggled lately, would love to have another player to provide him with expert service in the final third.