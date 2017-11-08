Paul Pogba Expected Back After International Break for Man Utd vs. Newcastle

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to make his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury in the Red Devils' first match after the international break against Newcastle United.

According to David McDonnell in the Mirror, the Frenchman will be back in full training next week ahead of an outing, likely from the bench, against the Magpies at Old Trafford on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Crucially, though, manager Jose Mourinho is "desperate" for Pogba to be fully fit for United's must-win home fixture against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, Dec. 10, McDonnell added.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The first Manchester derby of the season, it is already a must-win match for United after they dropped eight points behind City with the 1-0 away defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

Pogba, 24, has been sidelined since departing United's 2017-18 UEFA Champions League opener against Basel on Sept. 12.

He had played a crucial role in United's flying start to the season—netting two goals and providing two assists in four Premier League games—but has since watched from the sidelines as his side have slipped off the furious pace set by City.

United are still second in the Premier League but have lost two and drawn one of their last four English top-flight matches.

Pogba's absence has been very noticeable, as he can be so commanding and influential from the middle of the park, per Sky Sports PL:

In losing to Chelsea on Sunday, United were dominated in the midfield, a problem that may not have arisen had Pogba been on the pitch.

His return will likely be enthusiastically welcomed by all involved at Old Trafford, and United will have a much better chance of making up the gap on City with Pogba back in the side.